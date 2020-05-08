The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) overthrew this Thursday night, the 7th, the temporary reduction in salaries of commissioned servants of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp). The decision was made on a preliminary – that is, temporary – basis by Judge Soares Levada, of the Special Body of the TJ-SP in response to a union request from employees, Sindalesp, which filed a lawsuit against the cut.

The measure had been approved last week along with other ways of reducing the House’s internal spending – including the salaries of the parliamentarians themselves – to allocate resources to fight the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“We respect the Justice, but we do not agree and we will appeal,” informed deputy Cauê Macris, president of Alesp, through his press office.

The union had filed a direct action of unconstitutionality to question the part of the approved resolution that cut wages and suspended the payment of its premium licenses. In the piece, lawyer Luiz Furlan argued that the reduction went against the principle of irreducibility of salaries for public servants, provided for in the federal and state constitutions.

“In principle, without the server’s consent and by means of a Resolution, without any offered counterpart, the act is close to a confiscatory nature, a conclusion that does not change when examining the legitimate reasons that support it,” wrote Soares Levada in the decision injunction.

The resolution approved by Alesp provided for a staggered reduction in the salaries of 2,561 commissioned employees. Servers who earn up to the INSS ceiling – R $ 6,100 – would be saved while commissioners who earn up to 10 minimum wages – R $ 10,450 – would have a 10% cut and whoever receives more than that would have a 20% cut.

Despite the staggering, matter of the state revealed that the civil servants who tend to earn more would not be subject to reduction, since the best salaries are usually paid to permanent civil servants, who competed and whose salaries cannot be reduced without authorization from the National Congress.

