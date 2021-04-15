Court annuls Lula’s conviction and promotes candidacy for 2022

(Bloomberg) – The path to a likely new presidential race for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva became clearer after Brazil’s highest court backed one of its judges who had thrown out all criminal convictions against the left-wing icon.

On Thursday, seven of the court’s 11 judges voted in favor of the former president, a month after Judge Edson Fachin ruled that the federal court in the southern city of Curitiba had no jurisdiction over the cases against Lula. The vote was still in progress.

The plenary session of the Supreme Court was summoned to rule on the matter after Brazil’s chief prosecutor appealed Fachin’s decision. The judges did not discuss whether Lula is guilty of corruption and money laundering, a conviction that landed him in jail in 2017 and prohibited him from running in the 2018 elections.

Since Fachin’s decision, the lawsuits against Lula have been sent to a federal court in Brasilia, where they are expected to start from scratch. That makes it unlikely that an appeals court will be able to formulate and confirm new convictions before next year’s presidential vote.

Lula remains a popular political figure, albeit a polarizing one. A poll conducted by Datafolha a few days after Fachin’s decision showed that 57% of Brazilians considered the sentences against Lula fair, while 38% considered them unfair. In March, in a separate poll conducted by Ipec, 50% of respondents said they would vote for Lula next year if he runs, while only 38% said they would vote for current president Jair Bolsonaro.

