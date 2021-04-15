Court adjourns hearing of Genaro García Luna due to the immense amount of evidence to be processed

At the request of the acting prosecutor Mark Lesko, the Eastern District Court of New York agreed to postpone the hearing of the former Mexican Secretary of Public Safety, Genaro Garcia Luna, due to the “enormous amount” of evidence that the authorities have not processed.

In a letter sent to the judge Brian Cogan, the Prosecutor points out that there is an agreement with the defense of the former Mexican Police Chief to postpone the hearing scheduled for April 19 for 60 days, due to “the complexity of the case.”

They asked the judge to deduct the added days from the time that runs from the start of the trial. Judge Cogan responded this Thursday and the new hearing will be on June 23 at 12:00 pm

Prosecutors previously announced that they received dozens of files, including recordings that are under review as part of the case against García Luna, detained on December 10, 2019, originally on three counts of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and one count of false statements before United States immigration authorities.

García Luna’s hearing has already been postponed twice, due to which prosecutors have received more evidence, including videos and information provided by Mexican authorities and other countries.

In July 2020, a grand jury in Long Island, New York, found sufficient elements for new accusations against García Luna and integrate two of his former collaborators Luis Cardenas Palomino Y Ramon Small Garcia, former Chief of Intelligence of that unit and investigated for helping Guzmán Loera escape. With both of them I would have formed a “small cartel” in the Federal Police.

The Prosecutor’s Office then presented a replacement accusation against the former official of the President Felipe Calderon, whose central point is “to lead a criminal organization for a long period”, that is, basically the same –and main– position for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment. Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera. The report includes six aggravating factors.

Prosecutors indicated that there is more evidence following that revealed on February 11, 2021, to which was added “an additional discovery production on March 1, 2021, totaling more than 32,000 pages of documents, as well as a disc hard of recordings of the accused ”.

It adds that it also expects more information from other foreign governments, even though it has obtained some unspecified documents.

“To date, the government has produced more than 1 million pages of documents and voluminous intercepted and recorded communications”prosecutors say.

He adds that with the information they are still waiting for, new packages of evidence against the Mexican will be created.

Prosecutors also noted that, due to the conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to prepare for García Luna’s trial, something on which the defense agrees.

García Luna is still detained in a prison in Brooklyn and his defense has not been able to get him out on bail or because of the fear of contagion of coronavirus.