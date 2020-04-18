Video games have become the most successful sector in the entertainment industry. Its market has grown exponentially in recent years, mainly due to adoption on smartphones and tablets. The latter have broken the barriers of the playing public, as they are now enjoyed by children, youth and adults alike. Video games no longer distinguish between age and gender; anyone can carry an entertainment center in their pocket.

Of course, the rise of video games also demands a greater number of developers, artists, writers and other essential roles that give life to the aforementioned. Before, it was common for only large companies to be dedicated to creating games, but the landscape has changed significantly in the last decade. Independent development has grown too much, which makes it clear that you do not necessarily have to work with a giant to make your idea come true.

Fortunately, over the years, an infinite number of tools have emerged – such as graphics engines – that will help you create a video game. On the other hand, the internet is full of resources, tutorials and forums where an immense development community shares the same passion. It is increasingly common to hear success stories where a small team, even a single person, have managed to consolidate a project, whether on devices, mobiles, consoles or PC. In Explica.co we assign ourselves the objective of searching some courses that will help you create a game from its beginnings.

Videogame design and development

Michigan State University has created a program whose purpose is to teach you the basic theoretical and practical concepts of video game production. You will learn to create from the concept of a game, its prototype and testing phase, implementation of ideas, licenses, marketing and other business related issues involved in distribution. It is made up of 5 courses in English; You can finish it in approximately 6 months dedicating 3 hours a week.

Video game development and design

The Universidad de los Andes program aims to teach you how to design and develop 2D and 3D video games. Additionally, they will explain how the market works and how you can distribute your project once it is finished. Among its 5 courses you will meet Unity, one of the most popular graphics engines today. It is available in Spanish and you can complete it in 8 months dedicating 3 hours a week.

Videogame design and creation

Created by the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​this program is made up of 6 courses quite complete on the following topics:

Of course, you will start by knowing how a video game is composed, its different sections, the disciplines involved in its design and development tools that you can turn to. It is totally in Spanish and you can finish it in 8 months dedicating 2 hours a week, approximately.

Game design: art and concepts

The California Institute of the Arts created a program focused on independent development. Throughout its 5 courses you will learn more specific disciplines, such as creating stories and narratives or designing characters. It can be completed in 6 months dedicating 3 hours a week; It is subtitled in Spanish.

👇 More in Explica.co