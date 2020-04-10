The coronavirus quarantine, which is currently living in almost the entire world, has significantly increased our time watching movies and series, playing video games or enjoying other entertainment activities. However, we can also take advantage of this stage by dedicating a few hours to learn something new, like create our own website.

With the constant growth of the internet, there are many people and businesses that require having a presence on the network, and beyond establishing themselves on social networks, it is also important to have a space with its own identity. A site with basic contact information, an online store, or a personal blog; the possibilities are practically limitless and are subject to the needs of each person.

At Hipertextual we assign ourselves the task of searching for some courses in Coursera that will help you create your own site right from the start. Obviously, you need to understand some basic concepts of web development, starting with its structure and layout (HTML), the design application (CSS) and even some interactive elements (JavaScript). Keep in mind, however, that they are basic knowledge courses, which will surely arouse your interest in continuing to learn more complex things.

Introduction to HTML5

A website is like the human body, without a skeleton it cannot be sustained. Every site needs an orderly structure and HTML5 will be your best ally to build it from its foundations. This University of Michigan course will teach you the basics of that language; It is subtitled in Spanish and you can complete it in approximately 12 hours.

Introduction to CSS

Cascading style sheets, better known as CSS, are responsible for visual design of your website, and they can be as complex as you need. The University of Michigan will give you a basic understanding of CSS3 for you to apply colors, fonts, and other elements. It is only available in English and lasts approximately 12 hours.

Web design for all: Basics of web development and coding

The course, created by the University of Michigan, is subtitled in Spanish, and throughout its sessions it will provide you with the knowledge to build an interactive website with the help of HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript. It lasts approximately 6 months dedicating 4 hours a week.

HTML, CSS, and Javascript for web developers

The classes in this course, available only in English, cover some tools (frameworks) HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript that will support you during the development of your website. However, I recommend that you first complete the previous ones before entering the world of frameworks. It is completed in approximately 25 hours.

JavaScript, jQuery, and JSON

JavaScript is a programming language, and as a tool it is much more complex than HTML and CSS. Once you have mastered the principles explained in the previous courses, you can make the jump to an intermediate level by learning jQuery and JSON. The University of Michigan offers its classes in English and you can complete them in 25 hours.

Interaction design

A visually appealing website is not enough. It is just as important ensure that visitors have a proper user experience. It is a fairly complex subject, but at least you must know its principles. The University of California at San Diego course, subtitled in Spanish, will guide you through the concepts of interaction design and user experience. It lasts about 10 months if you spend 3 hours a week.

