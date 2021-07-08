courses, museums and books to immerse yourself in (Clear the X, # 148)

Summer is coming, and with it, the euphoria of the first days of freedom and the slump of the last, climbing to 72 hours the usual feeling of a Sunday afternoon. In that summer cyclothymia there are also hours to fill with something that is not, if possible, the trip from the sofa to the fridge and from the pool to the beach bar, so in Xataka we have taken the liberty of prescribe some ideas to fill those muggy days and mojitos.

And for something like that, nothing better than an episode more choral than ever, with editors from Engadget and other media from this house. The line-up: Enrique Pérez, José García Nieto, John Tones, Javier Jiménez, Javier Pastor, and a server, Javier Lacort, from Xataka. Rubén Márquez, from Vida Extra, and Alberto Carlos Diéguez AKA Albertini, from Espinof are added. The production runs as always by Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo).

A summer not only horizontally

From doing a puzzle as a couple to reading canonical comics to squeezing a subscription video game service for a month, taking a Python course, visit the odd museum to the liking of the average Xataka reader or launch into a podcast, either as entertainment and self-study or with some pretensions.

And if none of these recommendations convince you, you can always take a look at the 19 books that we recommend in the Xataka team for this summer or the collection of films, series and documentaries that we talked about a couple of episodes ago.

