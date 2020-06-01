Being able to do free courses is one of the best things that platforms like Coursera have brought to the Internet. If during the confinement we have seen that there were many offers and the possibility of taking many paid courses at no cost, now the course website has announced a plan for university students and graduate students that will allow them to access more than 3,800 courses, 150 guided projects, 400 specialized programs and many other professional certificates.

Until now, Accessing these courses was in itself something free, but Coursera did not offer certificates or help to those who took them. For this you had to pay $ 39. That is the figure that the platform will now offer to those who want to specialize and have certificates that they can include on their CV.

Free Coursera terms, requirements and certificates

The gratuity of what is announced will not be for life. Courserá will offer free classes and certificates until September 30, 2020In other words, whoever wants to take the courses can do it during the summer. Later, you will have to pay. Registrations will open from today, and until July 31 there will be no need to add payment information.

To consider ourselves students, Coursera will need that when we request to participate in a course we do so with a verified school email. This can be problematic if Coursera does not identify our email as an educational one, so we may have to contact the company to indicate that we are.

In addition to the groups, Coursera also offers guided projects and specializations. The first are very small and specialized courses that cost 9 euros. These are now free, but will remain after September 30. The specializations are broader and include several courses focused on specific topics, which means that their duration can last up to one year.

Finally, Coursera offers professional certificates that may be of great interest for the Genbeta audience that needs to thicken their resume. We are talking about courses for Google or IBM services, with some of them being taught by company professionals. These are the 11 professional certificates that Coursera offers:

