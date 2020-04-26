The popular online course platform, Coursera It is offering 3,800 free courses anyone who is unemployed as a result of the coronavirus. The objective is to ensure that people can acquire new skills and knowledge to access new work alternatives.

The courses, focused primarily on technology, business, and data analysis, include company-certified job training programs such as Google or IBM and many of the curricula are made by some of the most reputable universities within the United States like Yale, Duke, Urbana-Champaign wave University of Michigan.

It cannot be applied to the program directly, but must be done through state unemployment agencies corresponding to each country. Those who think that means they will never have access, good news: the governments of Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica They are already participating, and it is expected that citizens from more countries can access these courses.

The governments of Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama have already applied the Coursera program

The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Álvaro Quesada, issued a joint statement stating that “they are excited to be able to publicize the agreement with Coursera and offer their citizens access to new technical skills to find new and better jobs.”

The President of Colombia, Ivan Duque, also issued a statement stating: “By accessing courses that teach high-demand new digital knowledge, our citizens will be better prepared to return to the workplace with new and better jobs.”

It is expected that in the next days Coursera Announce more countries with access to this new initiative. Governments interested in having their citizens have access can apply until September 30.

Within the United States, citizens of the states of Illinous, Arizona and Oklahoma can now access. to free courses.

👇 More in Explica.co