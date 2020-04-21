Sinergya Treinamentos, a training company in the environmental area, runs this Monday and Tuesday (20 and 21/04) the online course “Reverse Logistics and DD CETESB 114/2019: Obligations, Risks and Penalties”. For Fabrício Soler, partner in the Environmental, Sustainability and Waste areas at Felsberg Advogados, and course lecturer, the reverse logistics systems will be presented, in line with the National Solid Waste Policy and, mainly, the provisions of the recent Board Decision 114 / 2019 / P / C of the Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo that approves a procedure for the incorporation of reverse logistics within the scope of environmental licensing.

“CETESB approved a procedure for the incorporation of reverse logistics within the scope of environmental licensing, in accordance with Board Decision CETESB 114/2019 / P / C, of ​​23.10.2019. Thus, the demonstration of compliance with the legal requirements on the structuring obligation and implementation of reverse logistics systems becomes a condition for the issuance or renewal of operating licenses, and must be consigned to them as a technical requirement, according to the guidelines and conditions established in this procedure “, explains Soler.

The course will present the new rules of reverse logistics applicable to products – food, personal hygiene, perfumery and cosmetics, drinks, cleaning and related products, electronics, medicines – among many others, the quantitative and geographic annual targets, the Recycling Certificates for Packaging in General, the system of Sectorial Agreements and Term of Commitment for Reverse Logistics and the penalties provided for in environmental legislation and administrative, civil and criminal liability.

Soler operates in sectoral agreements, reverse logistics, shared responsibility, PPP and concessions in the area of ​​urban cleaning and solid waste management. He holds a master’s degree in Environmental Law from PUC, an Executive MBA in Infrastructure from FGV and a specialist in Environmental Management and Energy Sector Business from USP. He is also a professor and consultant for the World Bank and the National Confederation of Industry in solid waste projects and organizer of the Waste Code.

Service:

Reverse Logistics and DD CETESB 114/2019: Obligations, Risks and Penalties

Location – Live Virtual Classroom

Registration – https://www.sinergya.com.br/curso.php?c=49

Director – Sinergya Treinamentos

Date – April 20th and 21st

Hours – 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Hours – 8 hours

About Felsberg Advogados

Felsberg Advogados is a pioneer Brazilian full-service law firm in several areas of law. In a constantly changing world, the firm is recognized for combining experience, tradition and excellence with efficiency, agility and focus, resulting in the delivery of innovative solutions to its clients.

Felsberg Advogados believes that the combination of individual and joint values, associated with the tradition acquired over five decades of services, results in a broad and comprehensive view capable of meeting the current and future legal requirements of all its clients – of large groups to recent startups.

Respect for diversity is also reflected in its values. In addition to being concerned with selecting and retaining the best professionals, it is among a select list of companies that offers opportunities regardless of sex, color, social class, sexual or religious orientation. Considering employees, lawyers and partners, today the percentage of women in the office reaches 57%.

Website: http://www.felsberg.com.br

