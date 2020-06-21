Sarah Hegazi during the recital by the Lebanese band Mashrou ital Leila in Cairo

The death of a well-known Egyptian activist unleashed a wave of outrage and pain worldwide, and returned attention to the discrimination suffered by the LGBTI + community in the Arab nation.

Sarah Hegazi, The 30-year-old was found dead last Sunday in her apartment in Toronto, Canada, the country that granted her asylum in early 2018. A few months earlier, she had been arrested and tortured for flying a rainbow flag, symbol of the LGBTI + community, during a concert in Cairo. That gesture marked the beginning of his ordeal.

In a short and moving handwritten note, he begged his three brothers and their friends to forgive their actions. « The experience has been hard and I am too weak to resist », wrote.

“Sarah paid the price for choosing her sexual preferences and defending the rights of victims of sexual abuse”His lawyer Ali el-Halawany said in a Facebook post.

The case

It all started in September 2017. In Cairo there was much anticipation for the Lebanese band’s recital Mashrou ‘Leila. It is the most famous band in the Middle East, followed by thousands of young people across the Arab world. The event was highly anticipated especially by members of the LGBTI + community: Hamed SinnoThe singer and leader of the band, considered something like the Arab Freddy Mercury, is gay. And, like his peers, he openly defends the rights of the gay community.

Mashrou ’Leila’s recital in Cairo on September 22, 2017. (Benno Schwinghammer, Picture-Alliance / Dpa / Ap / LaPresse)

But the recital also raised concerns: the authorities would closely monitor what happened on stage and among the public, in the context of a campaign of arrests and prosecutions against hundreds of people for their sexual orientation and gender identity, launched by the Abdel Fattah al-Sisi since 2013.

Sarah was there, under the stage in the park of the Al Hazar university, listening to Hamed Sinno’s liberating words: « Tell him that we are still standing! / Tell him that we are resisting! / Tell him that we still have eyes to see! / Tell him we are not hungry! ”

Hegazi had put the flag symbol of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people in his pocket. A friend photographed her smiling while, along with dozens of other activists, she waved the rainbow symbol. An image that in a few hours circulated without brake on social networks.

In a subsequent interview with Deutsche Welle, Hegazi said that this moment had been one of great joy and liberation for her: « I was declaring myself in a society that hates everything that is different from the norm. »

But that concert and the rainbow flags caused an uproar in Egypt. A storm of outrage broke out on social media and was amplified by the country’s media. Police raids continued. At least 75 people were charged in the days immediately following the recital and dozens of them sentenced to one to six years in prison., which is considered the largest wave of repression against the LGBTI + community in Egypt.

Hegazi was the only woman arrested, according to press reports. After her arrest, she was taken to a detention center run by the National Security Agency, the Egyptian internal secret service.

« When I was arrested at my house in front of my family, an agent asked me what I thought of religion, why I did not wear the veil and whether I was a virgin or not. The agent blindfolded me in the car that was taking me to a place I did not have to recognize, ”he said in an article he wrote for the independent media outlet Mada Masr in 2018.

They put a piece of cloth in her mouth and tortured her with electric shocks., as he later recounted in several interviews. The jailers also instigated other prisoners to assault her verbally and sexually. He remained in solitary confinement for days.

Hegazi also related the interrogation to which she was subjected, which she described as « A show of ignorance ». They challenged her to prove that homosexuality was not a disease. « One of the jailers compared communism to homosexuality« He wrote in Mada Masr. « On another occasion he asked sarcastically why gays don’t sleep with children or animals. »

The torture continued in Qanatir prison, north of Cairo. After that experience, Hegazi wrote that he had lost « the ability to establish direct visual contact with people ”.

He remained in prison for three months until January 2018, when he was released on bail thanks to pressure from the international community. But she began to suffer from depression, was fired from work and repudiated by some members of her family.

Outside of prison, she continued to be attacked for her gesture, sexual orientation, and ideas. Hate messages and death threats multiplied, said Mostafa Fouad, his lawyer and friend. Religious leaders accused her of promoting « immoral » values, contrary to Islam.

Fearing that she might be arrested again, she escaped to Canada, where she was granted political asylum.

Hegazi never got over the trauma of those months in prison. “Even after my release, I was still afraid of everyone, of my family, friends and the street. Fear has taken the lead « , wrote.

Sarah Hegazi in a photo that she uploaded last week to her Instagram account

Shortly after leaving for Canada, her mother died and Hegazi’s health deteriorated: He suffered anxiety and panic attacks, began to stutter, and attempted suicide twice.

His last words he kept for his detractors. « To the world », wrote, « You have been very cruel, but I forgive you. »

A regime that persecutes minorities

Hegazi’s last words have made an impact in Egypt. On social media, many replaced their profile photos with rainbow flags. Others, however, continued to denounce his activism and affirmed that he deserved to die.

The truth is that the death of Sarah Hegazi is only the most recent consequence of a series of abuses committed by the Abdel Fattah al Sisi, which since 2013 has governed the country with an iron fist, limiting the freedom of its citizens and persecuting minorities.

In Egypt, the law does not prohibit homosexuality, but the authorities resort to various norms to condemn those who adopt behaviors defined as « deviant », « immoral » or « against nature ». Amnesty International accused the government of « oppressing » and causing Hegazi suffering to the point of suicide. In recent years, various NGO reports have documented practices adopted by Egyptian authorities to suppress homosexual behavior, including violence, rape and collective humiliation.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (. / Thibault Camus / archive)

To discover and arrest homosexuals, Undercover agents infiltrate dating apps. Others are detained in cafes or on the streets based on their appearance. The concerts are also some of the events that the authorities closely monitor.

Despite international pressure, Egyptian authorities have rejected recommendations to end the use of police measures to attack people based on their sexual orientationl and gender identity.

« The Egyptian government refuses to acknowledge the existence of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, ignoring their responsibility to protect the rights of all »said Rasha Younes, a researcher at Human Rights Watch on LGBT + issues.

« In Egypt, every person who is not a man, a Muslim, a Sunni, a heterosexual and a supporter of the system, is rejected, repressed, stigmatized, arrested, exiled or killed »Hegazi wrote for his part.

The activist accused not only the Abdel Fattah al Sisi regime, but also the Muslim Brotherhood, to the Salafists already the extremists in general: “In the end they agreed with the dominant power: they had the same position towards us. They agreed on violence, hatred, prejudice and persecution. We were only given a hand by civil society, which did its job despite the state’s oppressive restrictions on its activities. ”

Hamed Sinno, the openly gay singer of Mashrou ‘Leila, he commented on Hegazi’s death in very harsh words: “Once, deceived by my optimism, I honestly believed that music could change the world. I thought others would understand that I am human. That we are human. To my young LGBT + follower I say: you are a creature of God, as much as anyone else. You are perfect. You are beautiful. You are loved. You deserve more. To all the others, I leave you with the last words of Sarah: « Heaven is sweeter than Earth and I need heaven, not Earth. »

« Rest in power, » said Hamed Sinno in honoring Sarah Hegazi

