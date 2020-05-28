Couples with successful relationships share these four things | Pexels

Couples with successful relationships share these four things. Sometimes it seems like a successful relationship can be super complicated, but it’s just a matter of following the relationship advice a little more experienced and know what they have in common to make their relationships work.

Trust

The basis for a successful relationship is the trust you place in your partner, it means that you know him and that you know he will not do something that hurts you, sometimes jealousy or mistrust They can make the problems in our partner multiply, the ideal is to have the cards on the table and not be careful with anyone.

Good communication

And we are not just talking about problems, a good communication both to resolve conflicts and for intimate relations It is essential for success, it is about listening to the other and saying how we feel in some circumstance, and it also means knowing how to ask for what we want when making love.

Respect

Respecting the other is believing that someone is worthy, implies evaluating their capabilities and virtues and taking their comments and advice into account, knowing how to listen to what they have to say and not letting ourselves be carried away by our impulses when trying to resolve a conflict, is not to do it less under any circumstances.

Tolerance

That does not imply enduring the other, it means accept it as it is without wanting to change it, is to be aware that he is a real person and not an idealized character, that he will have weaknesses and virtues and that we have to love it in all its extension without pretending that it is someone else.

