PFor Madonna, Shakira, Julianne Moore and other famous women, the difference in age is not an obstacle in love. They decided to put prejudices in a pocket when looking for a partner, because they prefer them with 10 and even 25 years younger.

Singer Madonna, 61, is one of those celebrities who currently have a romantic relationship with a younger one. In his case, 26 years old, and which reaffirms the taste of the queen of pop for men much younger than her.

Her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, turned 26 two weeks ago, and the pop star dedicated an emotional message to her Instagram account, accompanied by a drawing of both. The post said: “Happy birthday, my love. I can’t think of a better person to quarantine with. ”

Despite the fact that they are 35 years apart, the singer’s daughters have taken the relationship of the young man with his mother very well, because in the stories he shared you could see the gifts and birthday cards made by the twins Stella and Estere, in addition to the fact that her daughter Lourdes also accepts the relationship.

Ahlamalik Williams, better known as Malik, has been working with Madonna since 2015 since his Rebel Heart tour, suspicions of a relationship began when they were seen together in a hotel in Miami, since then they have been very close.

Madonna saw Malik in one of the videos of the reality show “America´s Got Talent´s”, where the young man went out doing one of Michael Jackson’s choreographies.

One of 19 years younger

Sharon Stone is another who ignores prejudice and has decided to give herself to love. The 62-year-old actress appears to have found happiness and stability alongside Italian businessman Angelo Boffa, who is 19 years younger.

The couple met in 2018 at a New Years Eve charity gala. She herself confessed during an interview for The New York Times that when she met she used a red lipstick, which is why she received a kiss and several compliments from Boffa and since then the intrepid businessman did not move away anymore.

Kris Jenner

In the case of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, they started their relationship in 2014, after the disastrous divorce she had with Bruce Jenner, after she decided to come out of the closet and declare herself transsexual.

Kriss has found great support in the 38-year-old (she is 64, she is 26), although at first it was difficult for her daughters to accept the relationship. Today Corey has won the hearts of all the daughters of Kriss.

The couple met at a party hosted by designer Riccardo Tisci in 2014.

In an episode of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Kardashian clan chief herself confessed, “We don’t stop having sex.”

Julianne Moore

Another example is that of Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, one of the strongest couples in Hollywood.

They have shown that age is not a requirement when it comes to finding love, since they have been together for more than 20 years. They met in 1996, during the filming of his first film and Moore already had her way as an actress.

The couple married in 2003 and they have two children and share their love for the world of cinema, so much so that Moore became involved in film production.

The age difference between them is 9 years and although the director and actress have had their ups and downs, they assure that they always fix their differences behind closed doors in their room.

Pop diva

Music star Mariah Carey also has a certain fascination for young men, as her relationship with dancer Bryan Tanaka, 36, has given much to talk about. The two met during the tour of the famous singer “Adventure of Miami”, in 2016.

It is not known exactly when their relationship went from professional to romantic. The TMZ news portal reported in 2016 that Carey’s then-fiance James Packer was visibly upset when Tanaka appeared at one of Carey’s shows in Las Vegas.

Tanaka was not performing that night due to injury and Packer did not understand why he was there. The millionaire businessman “used his casino ties” to bar Tanaka from entering Caesar’s Palace in the future, TMZ reported.

According to People, Packer was also upset after Carey gave Tanaka a “lap dance” during one of his performances in South Africa in May 2016. The break between artist and businessman would follow later.

These days, Carey and Tanaka often share photos of their lives together. Last February, he posted a photo of the two of them standing under a heart made of balloons and simply saying, “L.O.V.E.”

LATINAS

Shakira.

One of the favorite couples is that of Shakira and Gerald Pique, because despite the fact that the Colombian singer takes the footballer ten years (43 to 33), the age difference is not even noticeable. They are both happy.

Adamari López.

Adamari López and Toni Costa make up one of the most stable couples in the Latin show. They have been in the relationship for almost nine years and the age difference between them (she is 48 and 36) does not seem to matter to them, because they look happy.

.