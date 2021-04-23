Couple tries to celebrate a lavish wedding in a mansion that was not theirs … and the owner appears

Decorations for a wedding / Getty Creative

Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones planned their wedding in an idyllic setting: a $ 5.7 million mansion in Southwest Ranches in southwest Florida. The house had it all: a bowling alley, waterfall pool, hot tub, tennis courts, a gazebo, and a 240-meter bar. There was only one small problem: the bride and groom were not the owners nor did they have permission to marry there.

And when he saw them, the property owner, Nathan Finkel, who lives in a house adjacent to the main house, called the police.

“The guy thought it was an empty house and didn’t realize Nathan lived on the property in a different house,” Keith Poliakoff, a Southwest Ranches attorney, told the Sun Sentinel. “This guy had no idea he lived there. You know the shock that must have been on his face when he showed up at the door and the owner was home?”

According to the newspaper, the mansion has been for sale for two years. Wilson had posed as a potential buyer and toured the 16,313 square feet (about 1,500 square meters), to get a clear idea of ​​what the nine-bedroom, 15-bathroom home and pool and gazebo are like.

They denied him permission … but they didn’t care

Wilson had asked Finkel if he could use the 7.5-acre property for his wedding, but Finkel refused, according to Poliakoff.

Still, the couple kept their plans and sent an invitation, accessed by the Sun Sentinel. The card stated that the wedding and reception were scheduled from 3:30 pm to 2:30 am on April 17. The invitation further assured that the reception would be “a wonderful evening of celebration, exquisite banquet and dancing in our royal extravagance” and that a hearty breakfast would be offered the next morning at the property.

On the morning of that day, when Finkel saw Wilson arrive with someone else, he called the police.

“They keep harassing me, calling me, and they say they are having a wedding here and that it is the message of God,” Finkel said in a 911 call obtained by the television program “Good Morning America.” “I don’t know what’s going on. All I want is for it to stop.”

The police ordered Wilson to leave the scene, which he did. No charges were filed.

It is unknown if the couple later got married.

