Couple robbed and savagely beat customer at Popeyes restaurant in New York



Restaurant specialized in chicken.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The NYPD is looking for a man and a woman who brutally beat a customer inside a Popeyes establishment in The Bronx (NYC).

The 24-year-old victim argued with the unidentified attacker inside the restaurant on Bruckner Boulevard on Saturday night, April 3, authorities said. The dispute appears to have started with one person skipping the line, police sources said.

It escalated when the unidentified man released a punch, hitting his head. A woman jumped and the couple repeatedly hit the victim, also using a yellow floor sign, Pix11 reported.

The couple took $ 150 from the victim and then left the restaurant, police said. Later, the woman returned without her coat and wig and bought food and It was with the man in a black sedan.

Emergency medical services took the victim to hospital for treatment for a laceration to the right eye and pain and swelling in the head.

Just three nights before a similar case had been registered, when A man was grotesquely beaten and then $ 2 was stolen from a Kennedy Fried Chicken restaurant in the Bronx.

Police released both videos and are asking for help in identifying the attackers. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.