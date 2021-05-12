Couple of the Year! The song that will make you cry today

“Couple of the Year” is that song you hear and inevitably cry and now I swear that it’s not just me. This new single by Sebastián Yatra is going to make you cry, so go get your ice cream please. It had to be said and it was said! Here at Music News.

Couple of the Year, is something like saying, “We would be the couple of the year if I had not checked your cell phone” more or less something like that, and it is that when we fall in love, it is always dangerous with whom we do it, it is true that in the Heart is not commanded of course, but what is true is also that when you fall in love with someone you know from the outset you know that you cannot expect anything good from that relationship and you go crazy, you are not going to end well, or you, or the relationship, and most likely only you will get hurt.

When you meet someone who has a partner, please, please, please, avoid going out with that person, you may feel very attracted to their physique, but infatuation arises when you hang out with that person, when they see each other a lot, when they talk A lot, when you start long and long conversations with that person, then if you know that that person cannot be for you at least at that moment, please avoid it !! You don’t want to avoid it, it’s fine, it’s perfect, but you have to be aware that you will get tremendously hurt and you will spend months crying for that person, plus it will end up making a very toxic story.

What starts badly ends badly, what can you expect from a relationship for you, if it is with a person who had another relationship with someone else? Nothing good of course, and the bad thing is that not only will you cry nights for months, but you will also be listening, “Couple of the year” for like … a year. So avoid the pain, and yes, listen to Couple of the Year but to inspire you and dance in a club, not to live this story. Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers are really trying to warn you.