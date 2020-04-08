A couple of panda bears from a Hong Kong zoo have mated for the first time in more than 10 years, having enjoyed a period of intimacy that began on January 26 when the park closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Theme park staff and Zoo Ocean park announced that the female panda Ying ying and the male Le Le -both 14 years old- they mated last day 6 at 03:00 GMT, after giving signs of having entered their hormonal cycle in late March.

Ying Ying and Le Le arrived at Ocean Park in 2007 but, despite the encouragement of the caretakers of the ZooThey have shown little inclination to have sex while daily hordes of visitors watch their every move.

The reproduction of pandas It is especially difficult, particularly when they are in captivity.

“The successful process of mating natural today is extremely exciting for all of us, as the possibility of pregnancy through mating Natural is greater than through artificial insemination, “Ocean Park Zoological Conservation Executive Director Michael Boos said in a press release.

When the current pandemic forced the park to close on January 26, the 14-year-old mammals were half the panda’s lifespan and nearly a decade after the start of sexual maturity.

According to him Zoo, the panda’s gestation period ranges from 72 to 324 days, but pregnancy can only be detected by ultrasound about two weeks before birth.

Boos was hopeful with the idea of ​​contributing to the conservation of the species, adding that “if it is successful, signs of pregnancy (including fluctuations in hormone levels and behavioral changes) will be seen in late June, although There is always the possibility that Ying Ying may experience a psychological pregnancy. “

The wild population of this mammal is about 2,000 specimens, and after great conservation efforts, in 2016 it managed to change its status from “endangered” to “vulnerable” on the International Conservation Union Red List of Threatened Species of Nature (IUCN).