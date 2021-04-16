Couple of games postponed this Friday due to weather problems

Officially, it was announced that the games of this Friday on the day of Major League Baseball – MLB, Come in Red Sox Boston vs. White sox Chicago and Rockies Colorado vs. Mets New York were suspended due to weather problems in the city of Boston and Denver, respectively.

The game Red Sox vs White sox that was to be played at Fenway Park in Boston was suspended by a torrential downpour and will therefore be played as part of a split doubleheader on April 18, seven innings as determined for the 2021 season of Big leagues.

Tonight’s game has been postponed & will be played on Sunday at 5:10 pm ET. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/hqJdnbvys3 – Red Sox (@RedSox) April 16, 2021

Today’s game has been postponed due to the weather. The match will be played as part of a split doubleheader on April 18: pic.twitter.com/kOB8G8sGrC – The White Sox (@loswhitesox) April 16, 2021

On the side of Mets Y Rockies, was postponed due to snow and low temperatures in Denver, so also following the regulation of the MLB For this season, Rockies and Metropolitans will replace this double-game suspension on Saturday with the first game beginning at 5:10 pm ET at Coors Field.

Let’s play ✌️ tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/x0of7Vdgtt – Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 16, 2021