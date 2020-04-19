SÃO PAULO – He is in charge of the ICU of one of the main reference hospitals in São Paulo for cases of covid-19 and you see yourself in the drama of having all 30 beds occupied. She works in the emergency room, receiving those who arrive scared, sick, afraid of having the new coronavirus.

Jaques Sztajnbok, 54, and Fabiane El Far Sztajnbok, 47, met at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas when she was a resident. Jaques, already head of the ICU, helped her to publish a paper on the implications observed in the measles outbreak that occurred in 1997 in the capital. It can be said that it was measles that brought the couple together.

But experience with that and other epidemics was not enough to prepare them for what they are facing today. Since the covid-19 pandemic hit São Paulo, the couple has seen very little. Last Thursday, when they talked to the report, after 9 pm, they had only seen each other very quickly in the morning. She was returning home from the shift she had done at dawn when he left for the hospital.

In the short time together, they share the “different but confluent visions” of the same emergency, as Fabiane defines, while trying to establish a climate of tranquility for their children – Daniel, 10, and Ana Beatriz, 12 – and also strategies to help their mothers, already elderly. “One of the many cruelties of this epidemic is that it has made the greatest proof of love that we can give them is to condemn them to loneliness. One of the evils that came with the covid-19”, filososa Jaques.

But the two are doing very well. Fabiane’s mother sends messages to the children playing that she is walking. “She puts on a bathing suit and goes to sunbathe on the balcony, but writes to them saying that she is going to the beach. Then she takes a broom handle, goes to a room where she has a treadmill and says that she is going to the gym”, she says the doctor. Jaques’ mother won a bye bye to the children when the whole family drove by in front of her house.

“And so we are dealing with it. And they always call us to answer questions, to answer questions from friends. Seeking information about the pandemic also keeps them entertained,” he says.

The couple still finds some time to study about the latest advances in relation to the disease. Or rather, Jaques reads the most recent papers that came out and tells Fabiane what is most interesting. “He is the most intelligent doctor I know”, the doctor amused, making fun of her husband.

ICU capacity

Emílio Ribas reached the ICU capacity this week and Jaques started to deal with the dilemma of not being able to receive new patients until new beds are created. But the orders kept coming. That morning, Fabiane received 40 job requests from the health system.

It is increasing a lot. Before, the normal on my shift was one, two orders “, says the doctor, who works on a 12-hour basis every Wednesday night and on a 24-hour shift one Sunday a month.

With an open door, the hospital also assists those who arrive on their own, looking for help, as an HIV positive patient – Emílio Ribas is a reference for the treatment of the disease – who arrived with difficulty breathing. “He had just lost his father, suspected of covid-19, that night. His mother was in the ICU and he was also in symptoms. He went to Emílio Ribas because he was always there and we managed to send him to the ICU”, he says. Fabiane.

The couple exchanges information about these crossed patients and shares the knowledge they acquire. “Despite being a very overloaded position, being at the head of the ICU is also a privileged position because we learn every day. Every day is a new challenge and, as there is no established therapy, we experience semi-experimental situations, in which, based on the results, we adjust the service “, says Jaques.

For both of them, there are small victories that at the end of the day, even with all the increasing difficulties, leave them satisfied, with a sense of accomplishment. “Yesterday (on Wednesday) we managed to extubate a 71-year-old woman who had a huge chance of not doing well. She spent 14 days on the respirator, but she did well. It is an outcome that makes all the sacrifice worthwhile,” says the intensivist.

‘Definitely not a little grip’

But the originality of the situation is also frightening. “A 22-year-old patient and a 78-year-old patient are at the same time in the ICU. And not necessarily the oldest is the one with the most severe condition. Both are bad. Statistically, the probability of death is greater in the elderly and patients with comorbidities , but it does not mean that other populations are immune. It is definitely not a cold “, he says.

“And it has the aspect that makes the situation even more serious, which is that this disease has a huge potential to infect the health professional. We work at Emílio Ribas as a reference center in the yellow fever epidemic, which had very serious cases, but nobody there risk of becoming infected. Now we are not even sure that those infected with covid-19 are really immune “, says Jaques, who has been in the hospital for 28 years.

When they get home, however, they try to put their worries aside and bring safety to the children. “They understand that parents are doctors, which is our life, and that gives me a relief, because I know that they are calm. And now we see that they are proud of us. The friends at school ask if we are well”, reports Fabiane. “We explain that it is possible for Mom or Dad to acquire and we will think about how we will live.”

