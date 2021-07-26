Couple of beauties, Maribel Guardia shines in an uncovered outfit | INSTAGRAM

The pretty and charismatic actress, Maribel Guardia appeared in a new photo shoot where she looked beautiful and stunning as usual, with an extra detail that captured the eyes of her fans, who love to see her happy in their social media.

Posing with a beautiful thoroughbred horse, the wonderful model He left his millions of followers speechless, because he looks totally radiant, in this outfit surely made by the best Mexican designers.

The splendid dress translucent, is inlaid with thousands of small diamonds that shine wholesale in the spectacular silhouette of the model, who looks more beautiful than ever despite having just turned 62, she looks sensational.

As is his custom, the pretty mother of Julián Figueroa He adorned social networks by writing a message for all his followers, indicating that “the beautiful one” referring to the beautiful horse, and she wishes us a beautiful Sunday.

Until now, the publication has managed to gather almost 20 thousand likes, and a huge amount of comments that flatter the impressive beauty and above all the charming and hypnotizing smile that he possesses, with which he enchants all who see his splendid pieces of visual entertainment.

It is worth mentioning that this image is just one more from the session she recently shared, where she wore a beautiful mech dress with sparkling diamonds that wore the stunning fitnes silhouette of the beautiful driver wholesale.

A detail that also caused a stir was her long wavy hair, with which she conquers her audience in each of the images she shares on her official profile on the snapshot application.

The dress is so spectacular that it unleashed a whole wave of comments that do not finish flattering the perfection of the physique of the televisa collaborator, who fascinates the audience on her social networks.

We can’t wait for you to share more images from this charming photoshoot to delight the gaze of your loyal fans, who are always on the lookout for everything you share.