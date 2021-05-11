Couple of beauties, Maribel Guardia and her daughter-in-law show off to the fullest | INSTAGRAM

If you are Mexican or live in Latin America you will surely meet Maribel Guardia, the beautiful Costa Rican driver who has not stopped pampering and giving his faithful followers images of his beauty which has been preserved through the years.

So it is this time we will address one of his latest publications in his Official instagram in which it appears next to Ime garza A beautiful singer and Influencers who accompanied her on this Mother’s Day and the host was in charge of expressing her great affection by publishing the photo and even a comment where she says she adores her.

But the surprising thing about photography is that two beautiful women They look incredibly beautiful and beautiful with legs of heart-stopping, gorgeous faces and, above all, some elegant dresses for the occasion surrounded by flowers that were gifts they received from Julián Figueroa, son of the beautiful Costa Rican.

This was what greatly impressed the Internet users who came and came across such Photography in which they could not believe what they were seeing, so much age difference and the two looking practically perfect, it seems that Maribel’s genes were more than prepared for this life in which she has not stopped showing off.

And how not to stay young and beautiful if the singer also has a personal gym, In which she has her own devices and has the walls full of photographs of herself from when she was young until today, all of them looking beautiful and with an incredible figure.

Just yesterday the singer shared with her fans two photographs, one very old that refers to her mother and the other where she appears with her sister, who finally raised and cared for her after being orphaned.

The publication of the one born in San José, Costa Rica was highly commented and received thousands of likes, among the first comments you can see some from famous figures such as Malyllani who was the first to react to the publication to which she was former wife of Joan Sebastián.

The host knows well what are the aspects that most attract her audience, and, although, it had not been published in short dresses for weeks, with this postcard she swept like never before, and that is how her own followers confirmed that her images The favorites of the one born in Costa Rica are those that show extra skin, for example, this one, where she appears with a mini dress.