Source: BBC World

Team members prepared the rings with aluminum foil to make everything look like a royal ceremony.

Dr. John Wright, a medical epidemiologist who heads the Bradford Health Research Institute in England, is writing a journal for the BBC and recording what is happening in his hospital wards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a story that happened a few days ago at Bradford Royal Hospital.

April 20, 2020

We are living in times of intense emotions, of fear and loneliness, but also of extraordinary love.

When Nurse Sophie Bryant-Miles, who had just graduated, recently arrived on her night shift in Ward One, she was told that a young man with various medical conditions was not expected, in addition to suspected covid-19, was going to survive and was now receiving palliative care.

But also there – dressed in full personal medical protection equipment: apron, mask and visor – was what had been the patient’s girlfriend for the past 15 years and now she was his fiancée, who had told the health personnel that they had never had the time or the money to get married.

It was a heartbreaking collision between love and death. But from there it came something beautiful. Sophie called the hospital chaplain, Joe Fielder, and asked if she could marry the couple immediately.

Sophie tells the story below:

Sophie Bryant-Miles organized the wedding in the Royal Hospital ward where she works.

Joe said he could not do a legal ceremony but could go and perform a wedding-like service. They could say “I accept.” And they would have the whole “until death do you part” speech and all the things that are said during a wedding. Except it would be in a hospital.

Joe arrived, we made some rings with aluminum foil and contacted the patient’s daughter via FaceTime so she could see the ceremony.

It was a really beautiful service, and Joe was brilliant. He printed brochures with the names and all the hymns and prayers we were going to say, everything.

The bride was completely sympathetic to the fact that we should all be fully dressed in protective suits and that the patient would have to wear a mask. Still, everyone was excited about what was happening.

Joe was also dressed in all the protective gear and looked like he was sweating. Then we take a picture. She wanted it that way, and so did he. We went out of our way to make it look like a royal wedding and even gave them cake.

She knew he had only a few more hours to live, and I think they both felt that this would be the last thing they could do together. At least they would have this final memory together.

I think we were all crying.