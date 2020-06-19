A couple was detained by Colorado authorities when they were named as responsible for their 11-year-old son.

United States.- Shock and outrage are experienced in Colorado after making known the arrest of a couple, accused of murdering their 11-year-old son.

Ryan Sabin, of 41; and Tare, 42, are accused of having their son, Zachary Sabin, 11, drank four about a liter bottles of water in four hours.

The arrest warrants were issued on June 16, both facing charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and six counts of child abuse for minor offenses.

It was on March 11, when the child’s body was found dead inside his home, located in the town of Black Forest.

According to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, Zachary died of forced water poisoning.

The autopsy also revealed that the boy had bruises on his head, arms, shins, as well as blood on his left eyebrow and forehead.

When interviewed by police officers, Tare, the boy’s mother, declared that her son had a hereditary urological problem, which caused him to wet his bed, so he had to consume water.

For his part, Ryan stated that Zachary « was drinking water very slowly and had air in his stomach, which caused the water to settle on top. »

He added that after he vomited, the minor fell asleep and was put to bed, thinking he was fine.

Now both Ryan and Tare They must appear in court next Wednesday, where their legal process will continue.

(With information from Infobae and CBS Denver)