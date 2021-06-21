Couple is forced to hire security service for planting the most expensive mangoes in the world

Literal, a product that is worth gold. That’s what he grows a couple of Indians originating from the Jabalpur region, in the central province of Madhya Pradesh, which They never imagined that a mistake would lead them to have to hire private security to protect their crops.

Rani and Sankalp Parihar is a married couple who not long ago started planting Japanese mango, a kind of said fruit that is very exclusive and coveted by the international market, as each piece of this fruit can be worth $ 50 dollars.

According to the Hindustan Times, a couple of years ago, this couple of farmers decided to plant 2 mango plants that were completely unknown to them and that they bought from a man they met on a train trip.

As the plants grew, they realized that they were different from other mango trees they knew or had seen. When the first fruits began to sprout, the couple was surprised by the texture and its peculiar ruby ​​color. When investigating more about the fruit they discovered that it was a Japanese variety known as Miyazaki, which in Spanish is called “Egg of the Sun”, which is considered in Japanese lands as a very luxurious gift.

“The pulp is like a jelly, the color is impressive, and you can even eat the skin,” explains Sankalp.

The news that these types of mangoes were growing on the property of this couple quickly began to spread through their community, which attracted the attention of criminals, who have been invading their lands and so far, they have stolen 14 of these. peculiar handles.

Faced with the situation, the farmers’ marriage was forced to hire private security elements, made up of 4 men and 6 dogs, to protect the 2 trees and the 7 mangoes that have grown so far.

