Couple in love! Maraisa sings and kisses Fabricio Marques on video

Maiara’s duo, Maraisa exchanged kisses with her boyfriend, Fabricio Marques, on video in bed. The couple appeared with the sound of the song ‘Programa de Fim de Semana’, by the country duo Bruno & Marrone. On the occasion, the lovebirds declared themselves during the recording of this Saturday (16)

Maraisa and Fabricio Marques recorded passionate video this Saturday (16). The couple appears exchanging looks and caresses while watching Bruno & Marrone’s live. Lying on the bed, the two voiced to the sound of the song “Programa de Fim de Semana”, by the sertaneja duo. In a mood of romance, the lovebirds sang looking into each other’s eyes in the form of a declaration. At the end of the chorus, they even exchanged kisses and smiles. The record was made by Maiara’s own sister, who shared the image in the stories on her Instagram profile. Check out the cute moment!

Maraisa participates in Bruno & Marrone’s live and Maiara provokes

Maraisa participated in the live of Bruno & Marrone this Saturday (16). The singer recorded an audio to thank the sertanejos for the inspiration, support and support during their career. What drew attention, however, was the absence of Maiara. The twin, along with Fernando Zor, was upset to see that the sister did not invite her to send the message. “And Maraisa recording audio and sending it without us! Is it in the bathroom and sending audio? Hey! And we’re here! Drunk. (Laughs) Why am I here, for example, watching and my audio doesn’t come out? Guys, it’s not easy. Maraisa is in the bathroom and bossing. It’s… Focused “, teased Maiara, joking on video.

Maraisa and Fabricio Marques celebrate 2 months of dating

Maraisa recently celebrated 2 months of dating with Fabricio Marques. The singer, on the occasion, won a special surprise entitled to a bouquet of flowers, boxes of candy, balloons and statements on social networks. “Love, today it’s 2 months since Papa do Céu gave you to me as a gift. I love you”, highlighted Henrique’s pair. In a video posted on the web, the countrywoman was thrilled to see the gesture and exchanged messages of affection with her beloved. “I love you. Piece of my heart”, highlighted the muse and continued: “I love you very much”.

Maiara tieta the couple Maraisa and Fabricio Marques on video

The romantic gesture that Fabricio Marques made to Maraisa due to the 2 months of dating reverberated on the web. Among the messages touched by the gesture, Maiara celebrated the affection and care that the twin received “The joy of seeing you so well cared for is priceless … My princess …. The most wonderful woman in the world! You deserve to be happy! Thank you, my brother-in-law, for showing so much love “, highlighted Fernando Zor’s girlfriend, who recently completed 1 year with the singer.

