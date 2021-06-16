Couple discovers they have a strange connection just on their wedding day



The bride wrote letters to her future husband in her teens without imagining that any of it would come true.

Photo: Sandro Crepulja / Pexels

Great sensation has caused a video shared on TikTok by a user identified as Mrs. Younks, after the clip tell how she and her now husband discovered that there was a strange and at the same time amazing connection between them before they got married and that they just discovered that they had their wedding day.

It turns out that this woman revealed that When she was between 15 and 16 years old, she began to write love letters to her future husband.

“I only wrote two, I put them in a notebook and forgot about them. But when my husband and I got married in 2017, I remembered them and gave them to him on our wedding day, ”explained TikToker.

“In one of the letters, he had written a little-known verse from the Bible, Nahum 1: 7. On the day of the wedding, we realized that he had that same verse tattooed on his arm and that he had also got the tattoo the same year that I wrote the letters. I’m totally serious, ”said the woman, whose video quickly went viral.

@mrs_younks #stitch with @malblum True story #fyp #loveletters #married #couples ♬ original sound – Mrs. Younks

The video has already received 2.7 million views, 3,221 comments, and more than half a million likes.

