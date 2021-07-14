Couple discovers incredible treasure hidden under the floor of their house

MEXICO CITY

A couple from Shropshire, England, came across a stunning original tile floor hidden for years under an old rug in the hallway of his Victorian home,

after deciding to renovate the house dating from 1830.

Crystal Generation ‘When did we become so weak humans?

The current owners, Kathryn and Phil, They bought the house with the aim of gradually restoring it while documenting the process on TikTok and Instagram.

It was through this medium that the couple shared with their followers their great find: the original tile floor of the house hidden under a self-leveling compound and covered by an old red carpet.

The project to remove all that self-leveling layer led the couple to dedicate the last two years to the work, and hundreds of hours cutting, chiseling and restoring the impressive geometric tile floor, but the result, they say, is worth it.

His TikTok video amassed more than six million views and generated hundreds of user comments who were truly impressed with the discovery.

*** MJPR ***