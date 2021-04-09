Couple arrested in Australia for keeping employee as a slave

Despite the fact that we live in the 21st century, unfortunately in some parts of the world we still acts of slavery continue to occur.

According to 7News, recently, Melbourne Police, Australia, carried out the arrest of a couple who were accused of apparently having held an Indian woman as a slave for the past 8 years.

The victim came to this city to work in the house of this couple, who they made her work 23 hours a day, doing housekeeping, babysitting and cooking. The employee he received only $ 2.5 a day for his work.

Because of this situation, the authorities described the situation in which this woman lived as “slavery”.

Enslaved with deceptions

The victim reported that she met the Australian couple on a trip they made to India and after a talk they convinced her to travel with them to their country, promising that they would give her a job that would allow her to have a big house, enjoy vacations every year and with a part-time job.

The prosecutor handling the case also revealed that the Hindu woman arrived in Australia in 2004 and after a few months, her visa and documents expired, which was used by the marriage to keep her as a slave.

It also transpired that The couple took advantage of the vulnerable condition in which the victim found himself in his country, since he married when he was only 14 years old, had 4 children and became a grandmother at 29. “He had no formal education, was illiterate and had worked in the fields since childhood,” explained the prosecutor.

That is why it was easy to convince her to travel to Australia in order to earn “a lot” of money to help support her family.

Furthermore, the defense attorney also revealed that his client She was also a victim of torture because on one occasion she was hit with a frozen chicken, was wounded with boiling water and was forbidden to approach the door without first asking permission to do so.

It was even known that in 2015, the woman had to be transferred to a hospital due to her poor condition as a result of sepsis.

Despite the evidence, the Australian couple continues to claim their innocence, so the case remains under investigation to find the truth.

