SOROCABA – At a time when the pandemic is advancing in the interior of São Paulo, the proximity of Mother’s Day and the pressure of trade have led city governments to loosen up measures of social isolation. The date is considered the second best of the year in sales by merchants, second only to Christmas. Survey released on Thursday, 7, by the state government points out that the coronavirus reaches 38 new cities in São Paulo every three days. In April, the advance was made in 25 cities. The acceleration of the virus coincides with a drop in social isolation from 52% to 47% in the interior, in the last 15 days.

This Wednesday, 6th, the mayor of Ribeirão Preto, Duarte Nogueira (PSDB) signed a decree allowing the reopening of non-essential trade for the sale of custom products. The standard provides that delivery can only be made to customers inside their own cars. Both buyers and attendants must wear masks. According to the municipal decree, the quarantine imposed by the São Paulo government does not prohibit delivery or drive-thru services in commercial establishments or service providers. Vehicles can only stop in the parking lot of stores or in permitted places on public roads.

Already a law sanctioned by the mayor this Thursday transferred this Sunday, 10, to June 14 the celebration of Mother’s Day, in Ribeirão Preto. The project had been unanimously approved by the City Council to serve local businesses. Industry representatives argued that the change would be necessary to reduce the impact of the quarantine imposed by the coronavirus pandemic on commercial activity.

The mayor said the change does not prevent mothers from being honored on Sunday as well. “I would like to ask everyone not to stop giving presents to our mothers this Sunday in whatever way possible, without violating social distance. Whoever can, repeat this act on June 14 in a spirit of responsibility and collaboration,” he said in a video disclosed by the advisory.

In Votuporanga, the City Hall issued a decree allowing the stores to open this Thursday, 7, until Sunday, 10, Mother’s Day. The goal is to allow the trade to take advantage of the date to spawn stocks. In addition to the establishments of essential products, such as supermarkets, bakeries and pharmacies, which are already open, the decree released the operation of bed, bath and tableware stores, haberdashery, clothing, shoes, clothing in general and space heaters. On Monday, the 11th, the state quarantine rules will again apply to these segments.

The City Hall of Presidente Prudente has released the operation of commerce in general and service providers individually, including Saturdays, from 9 am to 12 pm. According to the mayor Nelson Bugalho (PTB), the local situation is different from other large centers, as the economy is heavily dependent on commerce, which has 10,423 establishments, and on the provision of services (17,907 workers). The rate of social isolation measured by the state government was 40% in the city this Thursday, one of the lowest in the state.

The stores in Sorocaba’s main shopping center are operating on a drive-thru system to serve Mother’s Day customers. Customers need to access the website to check the list of stores and place the order, which is delivered by an employee in the mall’s parking lot, at the appointed time. Since the beginning of the pandemic, shopping centers in the city have closed their stores to the public. The six malls in Campinas and the shopping centers in Indaiatuba, Hortolândia and Sumaré are also already operating in drive-thru for Mother’s Day.

In Guaratinguetá, besides having determined that banks, lotteries and essential services put more employees to serve the public, the mayor Marcus Soliva (PSB) published a decree on Thursday, 7, forcing municipal employees to return to work on an eight-hour day starting this Friday, 8. According to the text, only employees over 60 and those with comorbidities, through prescription, can continue at home office. Education workers, however, must remain on vacation.

A survey by the State Secretariat for Regional Development pointed out that 48 municipalities in the interior have enacted laws to make the state quarantine rules more flexible by the end of May. Of these, 30% went back on the proposals on their own initiative, on the recommendation of the Public Ministry and the state government or by judicial decision. Many of the measures released service in beauty salons, barber shops and manicures by appointment, while others allowed service offices, law firms and gyms, in addition to holding religious services with different agglomeration schools.

