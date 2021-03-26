Country singer Taylor Dee has died

Instagram Country singer Taylor Dee died in a car accident in Texas in March 2021 at the age of 33.

Country singer Taylor Dee was killed in a car accident in Euless, Texas, her family said. Dee, whose full name is Taylor Dawn Carroll, was 33 years old. Dee crashed his SUV while driving on State Highway 183 on March 14, 2021, reports CBS DFW. Taylor left behind a son and a daughter, both young.

Authorities told CBS DFW that the singer was driving eastbound at around 10:30 p.m. on the toll road when he tried to exit Highway 360 and appears to have missed the turn for a fraction of a second, which made her bump into a barrier. The accident caused his SUV to roll over and hit a sign on the roof. Euless police told the news station that Dee was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting a toxicology test and the investigation is ongoing.

Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, said in a statement: “Taylor Dee was a real deal, a true talent with a heart and passion not just for her music but for the people,” she said. “In every performance, his talent was evident, but more importantly, he allowed his fans to know his heart. We will miss her very much. “

Taylor Dee released her first single in 2019 and was about to release an acoustic EP, “Why would I”

According to her website and social media profiles, Taylor Dee released her first single, “The Buzz” in June 2019, and it gained airplay on various radio stations in her home state of Texas. His first album, with the same name, was released later that year in September. According to his last Instagram post, from February 24, 2021, he had an upcoming acoustic EP. She wrote in the post: “New Music Alert! Acoustic EP is coming out soon !!!! Who is ready ?! ❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰 “

She wrote on her website that she worked on her album with songwriter Chad Roland and his music partner Amy Johnson, and they achieved their dream of recording an album in Nashville, Tennessee. She said in a press release about the album in 2019: “I am very proud of the album we have created. I have put everything I have and every dollar in my name to create this album for myself and my fans. The pressure I felt to record something great pushed me to the max and I can’t wait for the world to hear it. “

Your website reads:

Faith in your dream has at times been a struggle. It’s a constant struggle every musician wants – the rollercoaster of how live show attendance, record sales, and ticket counts are the benchmark of how artists in this business are judged and the price they pay. the audience site can charge in your heart. each night. Naturally, doubt can enter one’s mind in any given situation. But Taylor Dee clings to faith and trusts the path God has chosen for her.

According to her website, “Taylor Dee is a freelance artist. Since the album was released, Taylor Dee has toured throughout Texas and Tennessee. He has played the great Honky Tonks, before the JMA awards, rodeos, private parties and festivals! She has a 5 piece band, Shots Fired. They are becoming known as the best band in the Dallas area. They bring tons of energy and songs that are different, but still bring back true classic country. “

Dee, “as a nominee for Best Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 Josie Awards, and several of her songs are nominated for 2020 Best Songs from the Texas Country Music Association. He also has The Buzz on a 2019 Texas Greatest Hits Compilation CD! Taylor Dees ‘Laying down the Law’ was also voted the Top 10 Songs of 2019 on Pro Country! It also won group of the year at the Josie Music Awards in 2020 and was scheduled to perform at the Texas Internet Radio Awards in May 2021.

She was born in Garland, Texas, and began singing as a child.

Taylor Dee- Greener Grass (Official Video / Single) Check out Taylor Dee’s new single “Greener Grass” off of her debut album, The Buzz. Song Written by Taylor Dee, Chad Roland, Jerry Glidewell Produced by Chad Roland Recorded, Mixed and Mastered at Beaird’s Music Group Nashville, TN. & The Gorillas Nest Ashland City, TN Drums: Miles Mcphearson Bass: Eli Beaird Electric: Troy Lancaster Piano:… 2020-04-21T22: 41: 40Z

Taylor Dee was born in Garland, Texas, according to her website. The “About Taylor” section says that she “grew up in a broken home, with her older brother Chad and their mom. Things were very difficult for her as a child among all the fights between her parents, and her family was very poor… Taylor turned to music to heal. It became their refuge ”.

The website adds: “She was very quiet and shy as a child and would just keep a journal, write poetry and listen to all her favorite artists. Some of which included Janis Joplin, The Judds, Shania Twain, Pam Tillis, Conway Twitty, along with pop artists like Christina Aguilera, Adele and Jewel. “

According to his website, he began singing when he was 12 years old, successfully auditioning for the All State Regional Choir. He performed in choirs and bands during high school and after graduating in 2005 began pursuing a career as a professional musician, his website says. He auditioned for “American Idol” in 2009 and “The Voice” in 2015.

Roland, her friend and musical partner, said in a statement: “I first met Taylor in October 2018, but it felt like we had known each other for many lifetimes. Since then we have played music, laughed, shared stories and some secrets, we wrote, we cried, we traveled, we prayed and we fought. Needless to say, we were close. We genuinely loved each other and hoped the love would pour into the music. “

A GoFundMe has raised over $ 10,000 for his family

A Taylor Dee passed away leaving her two young children, a son, Vayden, and her daughter, River, according to the Texas Newsroom.

Amy Johnson wrote on Facebook about a GoFundMe that has raised more than $ 10,000 to help her family: “I want to thank everyone for the continued outpouring of love for Taylor Dee and her family. Many of you have asked how you can help. We are organizing various benefits and we need items for the auctions. All proceeds will go into a trust for your children. We also need volunteers to help with the benefits. If you want to help, please send me a message ”.

I want to thank everyone for the continued outpour of love for Taylor Dee and her family. Many of you have asked how… Posted by Amy Johnson on Friday, March 19, 2021

GoFundMe reads: “Taylor Carroll, aka Taylor Dee, was a shining star who was going to make it big in this world and she was chasing her dreams like the rest of us wish we could. She was a great mother of two beautiful children that she leaves today. She could make you laugh at the craziest things. His spirit was so free and he had a voice that angels could hear. She protected you even when you didn’t know it. His laugh is something you can hear when he says LOL. She will be loved and missed forever. She left this world sooner than any of us were ready. Please help our family to let her rest. “

