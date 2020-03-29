Country singer-songwriter Jan Howard loses his life | AP

Country singer-songwriter Jan Howard, a songwriter with Bill Anderson of “For Loving You” and other hits of that genre, lost her life, friends said. He was 91 years old.

The country music institution Grand Ole Opry, to which Howard belonged for almost 50 years, announced that he lost his life on Saturday.

“Jan Howard was a great inspiration in country music, on the Opry, in a lifetime,” Dan Rogers, vice president and executive producer of Grand Ole Opry, said in a statement.

“How lucky we were to have her so many nights on stage and to chat with her behind. We are all better people for having had it in our lives, “he added.

Jan Howard was an American country singer, songwriter, and producer. As a singer, she placed 30 singles on the Billboard country song list, was a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and was nominated for several major awards. As a writer, she wrote poems and published an autobiography.

In addition, she was married to the American composer Harlan Howard. Howard was raised primarily in West Plains, Missouri. The family moved to various homes during his childhood. Getting married in their teens, Howard and her husband moved multiple times.

In 1957, he met and married Harlan Howard. Early in their marriage, he discovered that she could sing. Impressed by her voice, Harlan arranged for her to record demo tapes. These tapes were heard by other artists in the country and led to his first recording contract with Challenge Records. Howard had his first big country hit in 1960 with “The One You Slip Around With”.

As her husband’s songwriting became more successful, Howard’s recording career followed suit. She had her greatest success after signing with Decca Records. Howard had great successes with the singles “Evil on Your Mind” (1966) and “My Son” (1968). He also had several successes after partnering with Bill Anderson, including the number 1 hit “For Loving You” (1967). The couple continued to record and travel together until the mid-1970s.

