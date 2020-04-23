São Paulo, 23 – Brazilian ethanol production reached a record 35.6 billion liters in the 2019/20 harvest, from sugar cane and corn, which represents an increase of 7.5% compared to 2018 / 19. The numbers are part of the 4th and last Survey of the 2019/20 sugarcane harvest, of the National Supply Company (Conab), released on Thursday, 23.

According to Conab, the estimate of total ethanol production, from sugarcane, is 34 billion liters, an increase of 5.1% over the previous harvest. Total production of corn-based ethanol has more than doubled: from 791.4 million liters in 2018/19 to 1.6 billion liters in 2019/20.

Anhydrous ethanol from sugarcane, which is used in the mixture with gasoline, increased by 8.5%, reaching 10.1 billion liters. Anhydrous extracted from corn reached 390.7 million liters, 66.8% higher than last season.

The total of hydrated sugarcane ethanol is expected to be 23.9 billion liters, an increase of 3.7%. While that derived from corn will reach 1.25 billion liters, 124.5% more compared to 2018/19.

With regard to sugar, production was 29.8 million tons, an increase of 2.6% in relation to that produced in the 2018/19 harvest.

Conab explains in a statement that the climatic conditions observed in the main producing regions favored the production of cane, which showed an increase in its average yield. With the end of the 2019/20 harvest, at the end of March, there was confirmation of growth in sugarcane production compared to last season. More than 642.7 million tons were harvested, representing an increase of 3.6% in relation to 2018/19.

The harvested area was 8.4 million hectares, with a reduction of 1.7%. “This was because suppliers who had their contracts terminated migrated to other crops, in addition to areas not conducive to mechanized harvesting”, explains Conab.

The Southeast maintained its leadership in production, with more than 415 million tons harvested, indicating an increase of 3.7% compared to 2018/19. In the Midwest there was a growth of 1.5% in the harvested area, reaching 1.8 million hectares. In addition to the increase in average productivity, production was 2.6% higher than the previous harvest, reaching 40.4 million tons. In the Northeast, climatic conditions were more favorable to culture. As a result, the region harvested around 49.1 million tons, representing an increase of 10.6%.

There was a 6.7% reduction in the area harvested in the South, mainly in those that were converted to grain production. The total produced was 34.4 million tons. The North, which is responsible for less than 1% of national production, also had its cultivated area reduced by 8.1%, but concluded production by 3.7 million tons, due to the better yield in this harvest.

Conab points out that, in order to meet the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and also of the federal government, in relation to combating the covid-19 pandemic, exceptionally for this study the surveys were carried out by electronic means, such as telephone contact and e-mail, replacing visits to all production units, which usually take place.

Conab will release the 1st Survey of the 2020/2021 Harvest of Sugarcane, in the initial harvest phase, on May 5.