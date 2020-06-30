Country musician Chase Rice criticized for giving concert to crowd without masks | AP

Fellow musicians and fans alike criticize country artists who performed at outdoor concerts where attendees they did not carry mouthpiece posts.

This happened this weekend where the images of social networks showed that many people did not wear protection on their faces such as mouth covers or transparent plastics.

Although the COVID-19 cases resurface in the United States, the necessary measures were not taken, and it seems that no one cared about it.

Country singer Chase Rice posted a video of their concert in eastern Tennessee with the words « We Back », in the same week that state health authorities reported the biggest jump in a day in people who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Country star Kelsea Ballerini called rice « selfish » for risking people’s health by playing in front of a large crowd.

American star Jason Isbell was also indirectly angered, saying some country artists were « so bankrupt » that they played concerts over the weekend « regardless of what might happen to their uninsulated and unmasked audience! »

Country singer Mickey guyton She said the video of the crowd at Rice’s concert made her sick to her stomach.

Rice addressed the controversy Monday in a social media post in which she said:

« There are many different opinions, many different opinions about COVID-19, how it works with live music, crowds. »

So concerts are allowed and no masks needed. What a great idea amidst covid19 on the rise. All over urges. Chase rice might have just provoked a healthy covid19 wave in a couple of weeks. And don’t go blaming anyone but TN. pic.twitter.com/CXghQ6lG9v – solace (@soujornsolace)

June 28, 2020

He said that the safety of fans is a high priority and said his next show will be a show in Kentucky. He asked the fans to « follow the rules, follow the laws ».

The owner of the place where Rice played in Tennessee said that the concert was approved by city and county officials.

« We are re-evaluating the series from top to bottom after the opening show on June 27th, since the implementation of additional security measuresto adding props, converting the space to drive-in concerts, and putting off shows, « said Brian May, who is co-owner of the former Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary where the concert was held.

