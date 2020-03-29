Country music star Joe Diffie loses his life due to coronavirus | Instagram

American country music singer Joseph Logan Diffie he lost his life today due to certain complications that he presented having been diagnosed two days ago with the virus the covid-19.

Today we woke up with a sad news, knowing that Joe had lost life with only 61 years having contracted the coronavirus and being diagnosed a couple of days ago.

According to a statement on the page of Facebook and Instagram from the singer that Logan had suffered certain complications due to illness.

For this reason, his relatives asked added privacy in this painful moment they are going through.

Last Friday 28 the singer released the news of his analysis having given a positive and assured his followers that he was under the care of professionals doctors and was receiving treatment.

Just that day Joe shared in his official account of Instagram an image where explained the situation and that he also wanted privacy and asked everyone to obey the prevention orders of the authorities.

My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic, “wrote the singer.

Diffie made hit songs such as Not too much to ask, in collaboration with Mary Chapin Carpenter, which made him be nominated to the Grammy Awards in 1993.

Throughout his career 35 of his singles were on the list of Billboard and 5 of them reached the number one spot, among them were Pickup man, Bigger Than the Beatles Y If the Devil Danced just as in 1998 he won the award with the theme Same old train.

Joe Diffie had a great popularity in the United States during the 90’s.

.