Country legend Kenny Rogers passed away at age 81 from natural causes

Sad news has rocked the music world this Friday night. The award-winning singer and country music legend, Kenny Rogers died at 81 years of age from natural causes, as revealed by his relatives through a statement.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT

– Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

According to the information provided in the statement that the singer’s family published on the legendary musician’s official Twitter account, Kenny Rogers passed away at 10:25 pm at his Sandy Springs, Georgia home, peacefully and surrounded by his family.

“The Rogers family is saddened to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of a hospice and surrounded by his family. ”, The statement read.

To speak of Kenny Rogers is to speak of the man who placed 24 hits at number one, won three Grammy Awards and six awards from the Country Music Association (CMA). In addition, he was awarded the CMA Willie Nelson Award for his extraordinary career, in 2013, same year he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Among his most remembered successes we find of course The Gambler, Lady, Lucille and She Believes In Me, successes that made him the “favorite singer of all time” according to a survey of readers of the USA Today and People magazines.

The family also announced that they will hold an intimate funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevents massive events from taking place in the United States. However, they hope that when all this happens, it will be possible to host an event to celebrate Kenny’s life in the company of his fans.