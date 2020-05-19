The President of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Days Toffoli, said on Tuesday, in videoconference with union centrals, that the lack of coordination of actions in the fight against the pandemic of covid-19 harms the recovery of the economy.

At the meeting, according to a note distributed by the press office of the STF presidency, Toffoli discussed the situation of workers in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting the issue of unemployment and the precariousness of labor relations at the moment, in addition to the need to articulated actions to ensure the resumption of activities in the productive sector.

“We have been without perspective for two months, that is the truth. There is a lack of coordination, a lack of guidance, a lack of measures that give us peace of mind. I am convinced that society, having the unions as workers’ representatives, must present a proposal”, said president of the STF, according to the note.

Toffoli said that the Ministry of Economy can contribute more and should be activated by the centrals.

Two weeks ago, President Jair Bolsonaro took a group of businessmen to a last-minute audience with Toffoli to complain about restrictions imposed by states and municipalities on industry and trade during the coronavirus epidemic, and said the economic consequences are “hitting the door”.

In response, the president of the STF said at the time that the government should coordinate the Executive with the other branches of government and with state governments.

At the STF, the president’s decision to walk from the Planalto Palace with ministers and businessmen to the Supreme Court to demand measures to ease social isolation due to the new coronavirus was seen as a media game that tries to share exclusive government responsibilities with the court, court sources told ..

