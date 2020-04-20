The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), said on Sunday night that in addition to the coronavirus, the country needs to fight the virus of authoritarianism and that there is no time to lose with “coup rhetoric”, after President Jair Bolsonaro spoke on Sunday in an act in front of the Army headquarters that called for military intervention in the country.

“The whole world is united against the coronavirus. In Brazil, we have to fight against the corona and the virus of authoritarianism. It is more work, but we will win. In the name of the Chamber of Deputies, I repudiate any and all acts that defend the dictatorship, paying attention against the Constitution, “Maia wrote on Twitter.

“We have no time to lose with coup rhetoric. It is urgent to continue helping the poorest, the sick who are waiting for treatment in ICUs and working to keep their jobs. There is no way out of democracy.”

On Sunday, Bolsonaro spoke on the top of a pickup truck to a group of people who flocked, disregarding social isolation guidelines to contain the spread of the coronavirus. For several moments the president interrupted his speech to cough.

Protesters carried banners against Maia, who became Bolsonaro’s target last week, against Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and in favor of military intervention in the country and a new Institutional Act number 5 (AI-5) , published during the military dictatorship and which marked the hardening of the regime with the closure of Congress and the repeal of mandates, for example.

Governors from 20 states also released an “open letter to society in defense of democracy” in which they expressed support for Maia and Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP).

“We do not believe that there are irreconcilable conflicts between safeguarding the health of the population and protecting the national economy, although the moments for acting more directly in defense of one and the other may be different”, states the letter.

“We consider it essential to overcome our eventual differences through the effort of democratic dialogue and devoid of vanities. The health and life of the Brazilian people must be far above political interests, especially in this moment of crisis.”

The demonstration in favor of military intervention was criticized by STF ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, who classified the protest as “scary”, and Gilmar Mendes, who said: “to invoke AI-5 and the return of the dictatorship is to tear the commitment to the Constitution and the democratic order “.

In a note, the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR), Augusto Aras, reiterated a speech he made at a Federal Public Ministry ceremony on Friday, in which he renewed “the commitment of the Brazilian Public Ministry to ensure, in all units of the Federation and through all its branches, by the legal order that supports the democratic regime, under the terms of the Federal Constitution “.

