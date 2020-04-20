Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday (20) that the country’s trade flow with the outside world has not yet been impacted by the coronavirus crisis and that the “vital signs” of the domestic economy are presently preserved.

“So far (the effect on the trade flow) has been zero. It is true that we have lost in tourism, it is true that we have lost in industrialized ones, but we have gained in agribusiness exports. There is mining, there are several sectors that are expanding exports “, highlighted the minister.

In a videoconference promoted by BTG Pactual, the holder of the economic portfolio stressed that the country has not yet experienced the “external recoil”.

According to him, declines in goods exported to major trading partners, such as the United States, Europe and Argentina, have been offset by the increase in exports to China.

“When we started to monitor the scale of the Chinese crisis, we didn’t know it was a pandemic. We followed it up as if it were a Chinese health problem, that would affect the integrated production chains in the world, but that it wouldn’t have much effect on Brazil. , which is proving to be a reasonable working hypothesis, “he said.

DOMESTIC RECOVERY

When asked about factors that will assist in a faster recovery of the economy, the minister said “not wanting to sell dreams”, but that efforts must be aligned aiming at a “V” recovery.

“The attempt has to be this one. If we try hard, maybe we will not come out in a ‘U’. If we don’t do that, we won’t say ‘V’, we can stay in the ‘L’, in a fall strong GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and even stagnation, for a long time, “he said.

The minister said that the “vital signs” of the domestic economy are still “preserved”, but due to the uncertainties about the speed of contagion of the virus in Brazil, the big question is about the economy enduring for another two months (May and June) social isolation – assuming a forecast of a decrease in the number of cases in July, with the reestablishment of activities.

According to Guedes, the government’s actions are aimed at protecting the most vulnerable population and sustaining companies’ cash flow “for two, three difficult months”.

“We do not yet know, as I said, the depth of the crisis, but we do not yet feel that it has disorganized the economy. We are feeling that it had a very strong impact, but it is not yet something that prevents a very rapid recovery, it is not yet that. to fight for that not to happen “, he pondered.

When talking about the maintenance of production chains, Guedes mentioned that the government has to use “the intelligence of the private sector” to aid in the measures taken.

See more:



‘It’s not a little cold’: what the coronavirus cured say

Why wear a mask against covid-19? Doctor responds

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

