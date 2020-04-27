The number of coronavirus tests counted by the Ministry of Health was 151,463 as of April 23. The volume of examinations reported by the States for the same period was 178,345, according to a survey state. Regardless of the source considered, Brazil today has a testing rate that is 29 to 13 times lower than that of Germany, Italy, the United States and South Korea, countries that have been investing in expanding tests to monitor or control the covid pandemic. -19.

Federal and state data indicate that Brazil has so far carried out between 72 and 85 tests per 100 thousand inhabitants. In Germany, that rate is 2,497; in Italy, it reaches 1,966; in the USA, the index is 1,580; and in Korea, from 1,141, according to government data and the Worldometers website.

The scarcity of tests and the lack of control by the Brazilian government over the number of people tested remains a problem even after several statements by the new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, indicating that he would give priority to the issue. In his first speech, he stressed the importance of expanding the exams. “In order to know the disease, we will have to do a test program. This program will have to involve SUS, supplementary health, the initiative of the business community”, he said on the 16th.

Three days after Teich’s inauguration, the ministry announced that it will increase the number of diagnostic kits purchased to 46 million, of which only 3.1 million are expected to be delivered by Wednesday. However, solutions to the difficulty of public laboratories in quickly processing samples and the lack of an intelligent system to control the number of tested in the country have been little discussed.

According to experts, it is difficult to understand the real scope of the epidemic without this information. “Testing is the main tool for confirming the data and for any decision to organize assistance and planning the next control actions. There is an effort by state administrations and the ministry, but we need more”, says Nereu Henrique Mansano, advisor technician of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and responsible for the organ’s epidemiology area.

The scenario caused the minister to have a contested speech this week. Even without sufficient tests and high underreporting, Teich said that “Brazil is one of the countries that performs best (sic) in relation to the covid”, comparing the death rate with that of European countries. As the state, the speech displeased health managers and ministry technicians. They said that the comparison is incorrect, as the lack of tests does not allow to state how many cases and deaths the country actually has.

