Country girl! Demi Rose wears a hat and very little fabric | Instagram

One of the British celebrities who has conquered the Internet is undoubtedly Demi Rose, who thanks to her exquisite figure She has become one of the favorite models of Internet users, this time she delighted her fans by wearing a straw hat, looking like a whole country girl.

This was not all because Demi Rose She was also wearing a top, although it actually had very little fabric, in front it was a knot that we saw that held her huge charms.

Although we see very little in the image, those who took the limelight were undoubtedly her beautiful and voluptuous charms, which have been the dream and adoration of millions, this is continually made known to you in the comment box of each publication you share.

Read also: Set glued, Kylie Jenner wears yellow and exercises

An hour ago he shared this new publication on Instagram, in it he wrote in the description “The summer feels”, for a few more weeks we will be feeling a little heat for this season of the year that undoubtedly for some is quite uncomfortable, maybe not so much for the beautiful British because she can travel anywhere in the world looking for cool climates.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

In the case of not being able to travel, it will surely adapt perfectly as you can notice in both Photos that you just shared, with this striking hat you can cover yourself a little from the sun and not tan your face, thanks to the material from which it is made, these types of hats are usually a bit cool.

In addition to this accessory the beautiful british model and businesswoman decided to wear a strapless top, which by the way barely covers her charms, unfortunately we can’t see them completely because she covers the bottom with one of her arms.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

His new publication already has 122 thousand 023 red hearts in addition to one thousand 311 comments where they obviously tell the beautiful Demi Rose that she looks spectacular.

Although the place where it is in the background is not very noticeable, we find what seems to be a house, we also find several trees and flowerpots, surely Demi Rose is visiting a vineyard because of the type of place we see, the only data we have is that she continues to be in Ibiza, a place that she, like other personalities, consider as magical, especially since this is not the first time she has shared a trip to that place.