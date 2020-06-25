As a prevention, this Asian country asks tourists for a deposit that can cover the costs of the coronavirus test and their hospitalization, if they become infected

Azteca News –

It is not a joke! A country of Asia preferred to avoid taking risks with tourists foreigners and not to cover their medical expenses, in case they acquire COVID-19, established as a requirement to visit them a deposit for a large sum of money.

Is about Cambodia, whose Department of Civil Aviation announced last week a new requirement, which is to make a deposit of $ 3,000 upon arrival in the country. That money will be used to cover the costs of the tests to COVID-19, quarantine and other hospital expenses in case the visitor becomes infected.

But that’s not all, because tourists They must also have travel insurance, which includes a minimum medical coverage of $ 50,000.

However, the money could be returned to some visitors when they leave Cambodia… although not the entire amount.

SSCA issues notice on pricing policy for # COVID19 test, quarantine, and treatment services to foreign travelers entering to Cambodia at public hospital pic.twitter.com/HaE8OI34wH – Office of Cambodia’s Prime Minister (@PeacePalaceKH) June 16, 2020

According to a Cambodian government statement, travelers will be transported to a test center for $ 5, tests will be administered for COVID-19 for another $ 100, and then they must be quarantined in a hotel for at least one night, which costs $ 30 plus another $ 30 for meals.

This, if no one on the plane that took him to that country tested positive for coronavirus. As reported by Fox News, in the event that someone does, all passengers on board will be required to remain in quarantine for 14 days in hotels at a rate of $ 60 per day, in addition to the rest of the aforementioned expenses.

On the other hand, if the scenario worsens, Cambodia will take $ 1,500 of the deposit for funeral services.

This deposit requirement became effective on June 11.