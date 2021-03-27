Countries with the most Olympic medals, the complete list

Only a few territories have the honor of being on the list of the countries with the most Olympic medals in history.

Every four years, the world unites in the biggest sporting event in existence: the Olympic Games. Every athlete seeks make history in this competition not just to experience the individual glory of being the best in your sport. At the same time he also seeks to give his nation the prestige of being part of the world ranking of the countries with the most Olympic medals in the history of sport. Here is the list of the most winning nations in the Summer and Winter Olympic jousts:

The complete list of the countries with the most Olympic medals:

1-United States

Total medals: 2 thousand 827

The country of the stars and stripes leads this list with a total of 2,522 medals Olympic Games that are distributed in 1,22 gold, 794 silver and 706 bronze in the Summer Olympics. In those of Winter has a total of 305 (105 gold, 110 silver and 90 bronze).

This North American country is the bigger power when we talk about Olympic sport. Sports in which the country has clearly dominated are athletics, swimming, basketball, tennis, soccer, golf, figure skating, snowboarding, and acrobatic skiing. He also owns the athlete with the highest number of Olympic medals in history, former swimmer Michael Phelps.

2-Russia

Total medals: One thousand 204

Historically, Russia is a power when we talk about sport. Russian athletes especially excel in sports such as gymnastics. This nation is located in second place thanks to its 395 gold, 319 silver and 296 bronze medals, which gives a total of 10 thousand Olympic medals at the Summer Games. On the other hand, in Winter JO they register 194 medals (78 gold, 57 silver and 59 bronze).

Sport is an important part of the culture of the country. Among the most popular physical practices are rugby, handball, weights, gymnastics, figure skating, biathlon, boxing, wrestling, martial arts, volleyball, and skiing.

3-United Kingdom

Total medals: 883

In third place is the United Kingdom with a total of 851 medals in the Summer JO, of which 263 are of gold, 295 of silver and 293 of bronze. Regarding the Winter JO, United Kingdom has a total of 32 medals (11 gold, 4 silver and 17 bronze).

British athletes have always excelled at every edition of the Olympic Games. It was at the 1908 London joust when the United Kingdom had its most outstanding performance, achieving a total of 146 medals.

4-Germany

Total medals: 855

Thanks to their iron discipline, physical conditions and hard competitive feeling, German athletes stand out as Olympic powers worldwide. This has taken them very far in the Summer Olympics to get a total of 615 medals (191 gold, 194 silver and 230 bronze). Regarding the Winter JO, Germany has a total of 240 medals (92 gold, 88 silver and 60 bronze).

As is often the case in many cases, when a country is host to the JO, it tends to get its best historical share. Germany has not been the exception, since the Berlin 1936 edition is the best for the country: 89 medals in total.

5-France

Total medals: 840

It is another of the European nations that are distinguished by preparing their competitors in a more than adequate way. This has resulted in a total of 716 Summer Olympic medals in its history (212 gold, 241 silver and 263 bronze). In the winter editions, France has a total of 124 medals (36 gold, 35 silver and 53 bronze).

He has participated in all editions of the Summer Olympic Games (28 in total). His most successful participation was in Paris 1900 when he obtained 101 medals in total.

6-Italy

Total medals: 701

The European country has to its credit 577 medals Olympics in the editions of the Summer games, which are divided into 206 gold, 178 silver and 193 bronze. On the other hand, in winter olympic editions has 40 gold, 36 silver and 38 bronze for a total sum of 124 medals.

Especially fencing is the sport that has given him the most medals: 125, followed by athletics (60) and cycling (59). These numbers lead Italy to be part of the list of countries with the most Olympic medals.

7-Sweden

Total medals: 652

Of the Nordic countries, Sweden completely dominates the ranking. Swedish athletes have to their credit 494 medals at the Summer Olympics (145 gold, 170 silver and 179 bronze). Regarding the Winter Olympic Games, Sweden registers 158 medals (57 gold, 46 silver and 55 bronze). It is in wrestling (86), athletics (81) and shooting (57) that Sweden has shone the most in its Olympic appearances.

8-China

Total medals: 608

It is a reality that if a country is forging a sports project that is delivering better results every time, it is China. In a few years, the athletes of the Asian giant are shining globally in various sports. This has led them to deliver to their country 546 Olympic medals in summer events (224 are gold, 167 are silver and 155 are bronze). By Tokyo 2020 this number is sure to rise sharply. In the winter olympic competitions, China registers 13 gold, 28 silver and 21 bronze medals (62 in total).

9-Australia

Total medals: 512

The giant of Oceania has one of the strongest sports projects today. It is located on the podium of the countries with the most Olympic medals thanks to the 497 medals gathered in the Summer JO (147 gold, 163 silver and 187 bronze). In the Winter Olympic Games the results have been clearly inferior: 15 medals in total (5 of gold and equal number of silver and bronze).

The country has hosted two editions of the Olympic Games: Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000. In both, its athletes have registered the best participations in Australia in its history: 35 and 58 medals respectively.

10-Hungary

Total medals: 498

The only Eastern European country to appear on this list thanks to its 175 gold, 147 silver and 169 bronze medals (total of 491 medals) achieved in the Summer JO. For the Winter Olympics, the country barely registers seven medals (1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze).

In particular, Hungary excels in water sports, which is curious considering that it is a country that has no sea. One of the factors that explains why Hungary is so successful at the sporting level could be the fact that the government grants a lifetime pension to athletes, from the age of 35, who win Olympic medals.

