Countries with many infections and without capacity to detect variants, challenge of the pandemic

Sequencing in countries in Africa or Asia is minimal, and that prevents variants that are emerging there from being detected in time

Iñaki Comas: “It would be key to improve sequencing in all countries where there is uncontrolled transmission, because that is where the virus will mutate”

Despite the outlook, Comas is optimistic: maintaining vaccines and restrictions “all the variants that exist right now can be controlled”

A variant of Cameroon? With mutations similar to other “worrisome” variants? With several cases detected in Europe and the US? Surely, all this does not sound like anything to you. But it is a good example of what is happening in the world of variants and sequencing. “It seemed like the typical case that should make us raise all the red flags,” says Sebastien Calvignac-Spencer, a biologist at the Robert Koch Institute, whose team sequenced samples of this variant.

But Cameroon and its neighboring countries, where scientists believe the variant may already be prevalent, failed to detect it. Only 48 genomes had been uploaded to the global sequencing platform, called GISAID, and none included the variant. When scientists who saw her in other countries they searched for more clues about her in that shared database, they found no, so they couldn’t keep pulling the thread.

This is not the first time this has happened, nor will it be the last. “Of course Variants of which we do not have information, that we do not have controlled, may be circulating… it is very likely ”, confesses Iñaki Comas, biologist and researcher at the CSIC at the Valencia Institute of Biomedicine (IBV).

Global sequencing for a global virus

Comas is one of the people who knows the most about sequencing in Spain. And, for more than a year, who most closely follows in the footsteps of SARS-CoV-2 In our country. To the coronavirus and to all the variants that have appeared later. So far, there are four classified by the WHO as “worrying”: the British, the South African, the Brazilian and the Indian. But they can be many more.

“It is not crazy to think that in countries where there is a lot of transmission, such as India, variants of interest arise that are circulating there, it is very likely that it has happened and continues to happen ”, warns Comas. The problem? What only when they reach countries with a high sequencing capacity, such as the UK, are we aware whether or not they are “worrisome”. Because they are the best when it comes to characterizing it.

Returning to the example of the Cameroon variant, the researchers believe that what happened implies a clear warning to the world: “The sequencing effort in Cameroon and other African countries is not enough”, warns in Science Ahidjo Ayouba, a biologist at the University of Montpellier. Ayouba, from Cameroon, will travel to his country shortly to configure the first next-generation sequencer that they will have.

But the problem is not just in Africa. The virus moves around the world, being able to monitor it in every step it takes is crucial for the entire planet. “It is the same as with vaccines, it is a global issue. Genomic surveillance must be strengthened in countries that do not have the necessary technology, or that, even if they have it, are not prepared to use it ”, Comas emphasizes.

Money, training, logistics: in the short term, there is no solution

WHO says they are “working to change this situation.” And Comas explains that “for a long time it has been promoting the provision of these genomic surveillance capabilities to all those regions of the world that do not have it. And you have to keep doing it. But in the short term, the problem has no solution ”.

What are we talking about when we talk about improving skills? A data: the latest generation sequencers cost 274,000 euros. “We are talking about investment, money, but not only. In many countries, you also have a human resources problem, you need to have people ready. There have been initiatives to train them in recent years, but it is not easy. And you also have to have the ability and the logistics not only to get the samples, but to transport them, preserve them… and you have to also have access to the reagents (which also have to be at minus 20 degrees, in African countries imagine …) “.

Low sequencing and high transmission – ideal for mutations

But it is precisely in those countries where sequencing makes the most sense. “It would be key improve sequencing in all countries where there is uncontrolled transmission, because that is where the virus will find the possibility of mutating “Comas warns. “Every time the virus is transmitted it is like the lottery, I buy a ticket. If it is broadcast a lot, you will have many more tickets ”. So that? To get a variant.

Because it coincides that countries with poor sequencing also have little or no access to vaccines. And as the virus replicates uncontrollably there, they become breeding ground for new mutants, which can then spread throughout the world. This is what has happened in India. On May 11, the WHO classified the new B1617 variant as “worrying”, assures that it is “highly communicable” and has already spread to several dozen countries.

In countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or Cambodia have not yet detected the Indian variant, but that does not mean that it has not already infiltrated, because the sequencing is minimal. “We are surrounded by India and people come and go all the time,” says Senjuti Saha, a molecular geneticist at the Child Health Research Foundation in Dhaka. Less than 1% of confirmed cases in Bangladesh have been sequenced.

Sentinel countries

Against this background, the Swedish biologist Gytis Dudas has it clear. “Would much more interesting to sequence the last 1000 cases in the Central African Republic than the next 100,000 cases in Germany“, he says. And Comas gives another example.” Last month, in Tanzania, a variant with 23 mutations no less was discovered. It is a nonsense, although at the moment it is classified as a variant of interest. “The question we ask ourselves is: When will the pandemic really end? When will “worrying” variants stop appearing, if they are not being detected in time?

“The space of variants that exists is finite, the virus cannot keep accumulating mutations forever, and only a few will give it an advantage. We have four worrying, but look at all the ones that have appeared along the way ”, reassures Comas. “In the end, the countries that sequence the most are those that do a bit of a sentinel ”.

It is the role that countries such as the United Kingdom or the United States are playing. in Asia, hundreds of researchers are breaking the bank to expand their sequencing capabilities as quickly as possible. In some cases, they work 24 hours a day. And in all, with insufficient resources.

“It is important increase our sequencing to ensure we can detect these variants – like the Indian woman – in the community as soon as possible, ”explains Sri Lankan immunologist Neelika Malavige in Nature. His laboratory – the only one in that country that sequences SARS-CoV-2 – is doubling the number of samples sequenced.

Will vaccines win the race to variants?

“The sequencing has always been important, but now it’s critical, because we are reaching a stage in which more and more new variants are appearing ”, he warns in Nature Gavin Smith, a biologist at the Duke – NUS School of Medicine in Singapore. “We need sequencing data to know what is happening “.

Comas is optimistic, despite the fact that the outlook is not inviting. “My impression is that we were in a race between vaccine and variants, but at the speed we’re going, probably many of the variants that concern us now are going to have a very minor impact “. Are vaccines winning the race to variants? We wonder. “At the moment it seems so, because those that are circulating can be neutralized with vaccines. Even the Indian ”.

Vaccines are key, insists the researcher, but not only. “With a sufficiently important vaccination and also maintaining certain measures – until we have good evidence that vaccines stop transmission– I think all the variants that exist right now can be controlled “. The “right now” is important. “At least, the ones we know today,” he points out.

Regarding the Indian variant, it sends a message of reassurance: “The destiny of the variants is not written, one thing is that it is more transmissible and another that we cannot control it.”