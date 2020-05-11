The WHO did not hide some apprehension as more countries are relaxing the confinement of their populations, allowing the gradual return to work and children to schools.

The countries that applied drastic measures to contain the coronavirus COVID-19 can avoid a second wave of infections if they are able to identify quickly group outbreakshow are you doing North Korea, China and Germanysaid the World Health Organization (who).

“With measures of social distancing, hygiene, with an alert and educated population, capable of controlling their own risks; and with a system capable of detecting new cases, tracking contacts and isolating them, a second wave can be avoided, “said the director of Health Emergencies of the WHO, Mike Ryan.

The WHO did not hide a certain apprehension as more and more countries are relaxing the confinement of their populations, allowing the gradual return to work and of children to schools, due to the risk that a too rapid return to normality is the advance payment. of new and uncontrollable sprouts.

South Korea, where the first coronavirus case was detected outside of China in mid-January, has reported a flare-up in a nightlife area in Seoul, while China reported a first cluster of cases in Wuhan City, where it is believed that the pandemic began and the confinement began to rise a month ago.

Germany also reported an increase in cases since movement restrictions were eased and the authorities recognized that the number of infections for each infected person rose above one again.

Low immunity in the population

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and their top advisers in the fight against COVID-19 again argued that countries must maintain a set of measures that allow them to keep the virus at bay, at least until a vaccine is available.

“Initial serological studies reflect that a relatively low percentage of the population has antibodies to COVID-19, which means that the majority of populations are still susceptible to the virus,” Tedros explained at a virtual press conference.

Ryan added that if the disease persists, even at a low level, in countries that do not have the capacity to investigate (and identify) infected groups, “the risk of the disease spreading exists.”

“You should not make the mistakes the first time, when you thought it was a mild illness and you did not take it seriously,” said the senior official, who criticized the commitment made by some governments to allow a certain level of infections with the idea that that would generate a collective immunity.

“This idea that countries that have done little are going to achieve group immunity and that, well, some people will be lost along the way, is a very dangerous calculation. We need to have clear priorities as we enter the next stage of this fight, “he stressed.

Back to school

The gradual return to normality these days in several European countries includes the return to school of millions of children, who are an age group that in general has shown a tendency to be asymptomatic or to develop a mild version of COVID-19, although its role as a virus transmitter it is still not entirely clear.

“In studies that have been done in homes we have seen that the virus is transmitted from adults to children, in some cases the reverse, but much less,” said the head of the WHO Department of Emerging Diseases, Maria Van Kherkove.

The WHO stated that in order to decide on the reopening of schools, the authorities must have a clear understanding of the level of transmission of the virus in the area and whether it is possible to impose a physical distance between the students, including in the periods dedicated to eating and eating. playtime.

With information from EFE