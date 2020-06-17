© Laurent Cipriani

Access to a coronavirus vaccine is crucial for many countries, whose governments choose to finance part of its development or pre-order pharmaceutical groups.

– At what point are the main projects?

As of June 9, there were 10 vaccine projects in the clinical phase, and 126 in the preclinical phase, according to the WHO. It is difficult to know which project is more advanced, but some companies have reported a lot about theirs, such as the Modern American. Its experimental vaccine will enter its third (and final) phase of clinical trials in July, the company recently announced.

British giant AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, working together on a vaccine, will launch a trial with 50,000 volunteers and say they expect results this fall.

American Johnson & Johnson plans to be able to distribute a thousand doses next year. In France, Sanofi develops two types of vaccines, which in principle will shortly start preclinical tests (animal experimentation). The first, in collaboration with the British GSK, could be available to the public in 18 months. For the second, Sanofi hopes to have a vaccine « available on a large scale » by the end of 2021.

In any case, it would be the first time that the pharmaceutical industry has successfully commercialized a vaccine. « It is something unpublished. This is explained by the fact that there was already some knowledge about the previous SARS and Mers epidemics [coronavirus del síndrome respiratorio de Oriente Medio]. And exceptional funding was mobilized, « explained economist Nathalie Coutinet.

– How to produce all the necessary doses?

Faced with such a mobilization, « it is likely that more than one vaccine candidate will hit the market, » UBS experts said in a note. This would allow to better satisfy the demand. Because making the doses reach the whole world can become a real puzzle, recalled the director of the International Federation of the Medicine Industry (IFPMA), Thomas Cueni, at the end of May.

According to Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, bottle distribution poses a major problem. His laboratory, like others, is studying the possibility of storing various doses per bottle. In addition, large groups indicated that they would begin to adapt their production lines to be able to produce these vaccines. They may also use subcontracted companies, UBS recalled.

– What do governments do?

To guarantee access to the vaccine, governments finance part of its development or order, often from several laboratories at the same time. These agreements limit the risks for companies, which do not have to face the financial challenge of eventual failure on their own, while ensuring some visibility for states.

The United States launched « Operation Warp Speed, » a public-private partnership that aims to guarantee a sufficient number of vaccines for Americans by 2021, through funding and laboratory support programs. The country has also financed Sanofi with $ 30 million. Its CEO, Paul Hudson, mentioned that it could distribute the vaccine in the United States in the first place, which generated a strong controversy in France.

In several countries in Europe, governments try to guarantee their supply. This is the objective of the agreement signed by AstraZeneca and Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy. According to this, all the countries of the European Union, along with other voluntary States, could receive up to 400 million doses of the vaccine.

– How much will the vaccine cost?

Pharmaceutical groups have indicated that they want the price of the vaccine to be reasonable, or even sell it at cost.

AstraZeneca promised « not to make a profit from the vaccine, » said its president for France, Olivier Nataf, on France Info radio, who said the dose could be billed at around 2 euros ($ 2.25).

Given the international pressure, it will be difficult to get the price high, especially for a single vaccination campaign. However, « if a vaccine is needed on an ongoing basis, it seems more likely that its providers will start treating it as a commercial exercise, » UBS warned.

As for developing countries, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres considered in early June that the future vaccine should be considered a « global public good » accessible to all, during a virtual summit of the Alliance for vaccine, based on the principle of solidarity between rich and poor countries.

