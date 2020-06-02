Dora Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. twenty

Migrant-receiving countries need to retain them as long as possible to maintain and restart basic services in their economies, and remittances continue to flow even on a very small scale, recommended Antoinette Sayeh, deputy director-general of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). ), and Ralph Chami, deputy director of the Institute for Capacity Development of that world body.

The pandemic will hit remittance flows that may be even worse than that of the 2008 financial crisis and will occur just as poor nations will be dealing with the impact of Covid-19 on their own economies (…) We can lift all boats together or face the consequences of growing social inequality, they underlined in a text from Finance & Development, the body’s magazine.

Compared to previous economic crises, this pandemic poses a greater threat to countries that are highly dependent on remittance income. Their global nature means that receiving nations will not only see remittance flows deplete, but will simultaneously experience outflows of private capital, they added.

For example, for a country in which remittances represent at least 10 percent of its annual gross domestic product (GDP), a decrease of one percent in the production gap of the receiving nation is reflected in the same one percent in the beneficiary country of those shipments, exposes the article.

According to World Bank data, remittances represent 18 to 35 percent of GDP in Samoa, El Salvador, Moldova, Haiti, Lesotho, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Tonga, Bermuda, and Tajikistan.

If host countries send migrants back it will take longer to restore production to previous levels. In nations like the United States, which depend on seasonal work, keeping migrants within their borders and improving infection tests (of the new coronavirus) will bring a double benefit: guaranteeing the supply of fresh agricultural products for the host country and preserve remittances for migrant nations of origin, they recommended.

