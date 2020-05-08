Countries must return to the “basic principles” of public health surveillance if they want control the coronavirus pandemic, said an expert from the World Health Organization (WHO) this Friday.

“It seems that … we are avoiding the uncomfortable reality that we need to re-monitor public health,” said Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s health emergencies program, at a press conference.

“We must go back to where we should have been months ago: find cases, track cases, test cases, isolate positive people, quarantine your contactsHe added.

He also considered that the lives of people in the world could face a “significant alteration” until a vaccine against Covid-19 is developed.

Do not miss: Alert about the worst of the coronavirus pandemic: outbreaks

“There is a way, but we must always remain vigilant. And we may have to have a significant alteration in our lifestyle, until we have an effective vaccine or effective treatments, “said Dr. Ryan in a video conference.

He recognized the countries that are “gradually and very carefully” making flexible the sanitary measures imposed in the face of the pandemic to continue suffering what is a difficult process, both socially and psychologically and economically for many people.

He explained that in the short term, sporting events could return, but “with the viewer at home for a time”, since these and other massive events, such as concerts, have to be evaluated as a possible risk of an outbreak.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed

In his speech, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern about a funding crisis, due to a deficit of $ 1.3 billion by 2020 in the body.

“To be clear, this estimate only covers the needs of the WHO, not the entire global need” and the response at the three levels of the organization, he detailed.

On the other hand, Ghebreyesus indicated that among the objectives of the WHO strategy is to mobilize all sectors, control sporadic cases, suppress community transmission, reduce mortality and develop both vaccines and safe therapies.

Also read: FDA Approves Phase 2 Studies for Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine

Last Monday, the president of the WHO Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, Dale Fisher, told CNBC that although some may find hope in some possible vaccines that have entered their human testing stage, it is unlikely to have a tested and marketed until the end of 2021.

With information from . and Notimex

Read the Forbes Mexico print edition for free