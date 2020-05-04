Led by the EU, nations and entities launch an international initiative to finance research aimed at immunization and treatment of covid-19. European Commission donates 1 billion euros. The United States is not participating in the efforts. International leaders announced millionaire contributions during an international event this Monday (05/05) to raise funds for the development of vaccines and treatments against covid-19. The initiative held at an online conference with the participation of several international leaders aims to raise 7.5 billion euros.

The presidents of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the European Council, Charles Michel

The event, led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, aims to pool resources from governments and philanthropic organizations around the world to develop immunization and make treatments available universally and at affordable prices.

The organizers of the initiative, which include, in addition to the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, Japan and Saudi Arabia, aim to raise funds over the next few weeks or months, with the support of the World Bank and the Bill Foundation and Melinda Gates and private donors.

The European Commission started the event by promising to donate 1 billion euros to the initiative. Then French President Emmanuel Macron and German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel announced donations worth 500 million and 525 million euros, respectively, and Italy another 140 million.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to donate $ 500 million. Canada announced the donation of 850 million dollars, while the United Kingdom (482 million dollars), South Africa (1.3 million) and Israel (16 million) also announced contributions, making the total collected already exceed 5 billion euros.

However, it was not clear how much of the amounts collected this Monday can be considered as new financing and how much would be the countries’ usual contributions.

“I believe that May 4 will be marked as a turning point in our fight against the coronavirus, because, today, the world is coming together,” said Von der Leyen. She stressed that the European Commission’s donation is an “effort by the Europe team”, which means that it includes contributions from EU member states.

European Council President Charles Michel said that “the scope of our reaction must match the scope of the crisis. These are dark days, but they also reveal our humanity”.

A letter to be signed by the leaders of the countries participating in the initiative reaffirms support for the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The document explains that the funds will initially be allocated to international health and research organizations, and aim to “initiate an unprecedented global cooperation between scientists and regulators, industry and governments, international health organizations and professional foundations”.

According to the letter, even if the fundraising target is reached, even more resources will be needed to make the vaccine “available, accessible and viable for everyone”. “If we manage to develop a vaccine that is produced for the whole world, this will be a unique global public good for the 21st century”, states the document.

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, a UN-backed organization that monitors health crises, estimates that at least $ 3 billion will be needed to develop, produce and distribute a vaccine against covid-19.

According to estimates, $ 2.5 billion should go to the development of effective antiviral treatments against the disease, in addition to $ 750 million for testing kits, and another $ 750 million to supply stocks of essential protective equipment, such as masks.

Finally, the remaining US $ 1.25 billion foreseen in the initial financing of the initiative must be handed over to WHO, to be used in the most vulnerable countries.

Pope Francis expressed support for the donor conference and called for even more donations to be made for the development of treatments. “I want to support and encourage the international collaboration that takes place through various initiatives to give an adequate and efficient response to the serious crisis we are experiencing,” he said.

On Saturday, Merkel had already called for greater international collaboration in the development of a vaccine and in ensuring that it is available to everyone. “Only through joint, international and multilateral actions can we overcome this pandemic”, defended the German head of government.

The United States, the country most affected by the covid-19 pandemic, did not take part in the initiative. Recently, American President Donald Trump announced the suspension of his country’s financial support to WHO, criticizing the way the organization dealt with the crisis caused by the disease.

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg lamented the absence of the United States. “It is a pity that the United States is not a part of this. When you are in a crisis, you have to deal with it, which is done together,” he said.

“Everyone will certainly evaluate their work and, at some point, see if they could have done it differently,” noted the Norwegian. “But this is done later, and not in the midst of the crisis.”

Norway has donated $ 1 billion to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (Gavi), a country-financed fund that has been dedicated to such projects since its founding in 2000. The country has also announced an additional donation $ 4.8 million to WHO, in addition to its usual contribution to the organization’s financing.

