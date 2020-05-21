As nations around the world relax restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic and revive economic activity, people discover that “the new normal” is anything but normal.

Some realities have emerged: schools, offices, public transportation, bars and restaurants are now on the front lines of post-confinement life. In many cases there is activity again, but not as usual.

How each of these key sectors manages social distancing and reduces new infections will determine the way of life of millions, as researchers rush to develop a vaccine that is likely to take months or years to become available.

The return to normality varies widely. Hungry migrants in India were finally able to get on a train and return to their home villages to farm because jobs in the city are scarce. Workers on a cruise ship stranded at sea for months finally reached the coast in Croatia. Wealthy Maserati and Rolls-Royce customers were returning to reopened boutiques in Beverly Hills.

In Italy, where good food is an essential part of life itself, the restaurants and cafes that were once full face a major financial blow as they reopen under strict rules of social distancing. Losses are forecast to be 30 billion euros ($ 32 billion) this year.

Slovakia reopened theaters, cinemas and shopping malls on Wednesday, all with new restrictions on visitor numbers, despite only having 28 deaths from COVID-19. The Netherlands will reopen bars and restaurants on June 1.

In South Korea, thousands of high school seniors passed body temperature checks and disinfected their hands on their return to classrooms on Wednesday, many for the first time since the end of last year.

But in a reminder that there is nothing normal about the “new normal,” more than 60 schools near Seoul returned to students when it emerged that two of them – who hadn’t even attended – were infected.

In the United States the debate continues on the rhythm to resume activities. Government guidelines indicate that before states begin reopening, they need a 14-day downward trend in infections. However, some states have reopened as cases continued to rise or stabilized. States were also instructed to expand testing programs and contact tracing for infected people.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez asked lawmakers to endorse a plan to extend the state of emergency for another two weeks until June 7, even when the beaches reopened in Barcelona. The conservative opposition Popular Party has already said it will vote against it.

Although infection rates have declined in Asia and much of Europe, the pandemic is on the rise in Latin America. Brazil this week became the third most affected country in the world, with more than 250,000 confirmed cases despite limited evidence.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that the pandemic could plunge millions into extreme poverty in Africa, where the virus has spread to all countries.

Worldwide, more than 4.9 million virus infections have been confirmed and some 323,000 deaths have been recorded, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University that experts say is well below the true scope of the pandemic.

Russia and Brazil are behind the United States in number of infections, while cases are growing in places like India, South Africa and Mexico.

Russia announced that its total number of cases has already exceeded 300,000, while the death toll is almost 3,000.

