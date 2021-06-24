“Countries are afraid of Belgium”

06/24/2021 at 6:52 PM CEST

.

Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco acknowledged that Cristiano Ronaldo’s eighth round with Portugal’s team “is a difficult scenario”, but added that rivals are also afraid of the Belgium of Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.

“The countries are afraid of playing against Belgium and we have to teach them that it is correctThey shouldn’t want to play against us, “the Atlético de Madrid footballer, who also has Portuguese and Spanish nationality, declared at a press conference.

Carrasco accepted that the duel with the current European champion next Sunday at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville (Spain) is “a difficult scenario.”

“But to win the tournament you have to win tough matches and defeat great teams,” said the footballer at a table with a rainbow flag badge.

PORTUGAL IS NOT JUST CHRISTIAN

Of his rival he said, without going into details that “it is a very complete team, they defend well and have a good attack.” “We too can wait, we can play the same game. It’s not our style, we usually play possession, but we also know how to suffer. It is up to us to manage the game and if we have to suffer, we will. It will be a good game, “he anticipated.

Portugal has seemed to him “the most solid team” of the so-called “group of death”, in which France and Germany also qualified, added Carrasco.

The Belgian said that he had not had contact during the European Championship against his rojiblanco teammate, Portuguese midfielder João Félix, who he said had some physical discomfort the last time they met at Atlético.

“He is a great talent, a danger if he is in the field,” he added about the young Portuguese promise.

GREAT RELATIONSHIP WITH HAZARD

The Belgian winger of Atlético de Madrid assured that he has “a great relationship” with Real Madrid striker and Belgium captain Eden Haazad, who plays in the same area of ​​the field.

“I have a great relationship with him. There can be no envy when someone plays in your place. Everybody wants to play. He, me, everyone, “said Carrasco, who was a starter in the first two days and a substitute in the third, in which Hazard started.

“I have never had any problem with any player,” added Carrasco, who said that footballers should contribute “to the team” and work harder or look at the coach if they don’t play, but not at the teammates.