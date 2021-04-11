countless fresh pasta dishes in less than 10 minutes

With this machine you can make, at home and without help, pasta to your measure and whim: you just have to add the ingredients.

Making delicious fresh pasta is now easier than ever. You just have to add the ingredients, the rest are made by the Philips Pasta Maker automatically. Thanks to its easy assembly and comfortable cleaning, it is the ideal tool for those looking to experiment and enjoy cooking pasta at home.

Great results quickly and easily

This pasta machine is capable of generating menus of 2-3 servings (250 gr) ready in less than 10 minutes. It’s fully automatic: you just have to add ingredients and this culinary robot takes care of the rest. It has an automatic weighing technology whereby it is not necessary to weigh the flour.

Everything in her are advantages

Dare to experiment with cooking delicious and nutritious pasta, customize healthy ingredients to your liking, prepare healthy and colorful pasta that kids will love, and experience gourmet pasta dishes for family and guests. With the Philips Pasta Maker, you can enjoy different types of pasta; Find inspiration in the recipe book with 15 pasta dishes.

Automatic weighing technology

Thanks to the integrated automatic weighing technology, the Philips pasta maker weighs the flour and automatically tells you the correct amount of liquid, making the whole process easier and more convenient than ever.

Automatic process

After selecting the program and pressing the start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go. With advanced engineering and robust design, the Philips pasta maker can exert more than 700 kg of force on the dough during extrusion, which not only streamlines the preparation process, but also ensures that the pasta or ingredients noodles have perfect texture and flavor.

Various types of pasta

Includes eight shape discs as standard for preparing spaghetti, macaroni, fettuccine, lasagna, tagliatelle, pappardelle, angel hair and thick spaghetti.

www.philips.es